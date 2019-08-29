Unique Fabricating Inc. (UFAB) and Monro Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) Comparison side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Unique Fabricating Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) and Monro Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) as far as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Auto Parts industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unique Fabricating Inc. 3 0.18 N/A 0.19 13.32 Monro Inc. 82 2.09 N/A 2.41 34.97

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Unique Fabricating Inc. and Monro Inc. Monro Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Unique Fabricating Inc. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Unique Fabricating Inc.’s presently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unique Fabricating Inc. 0.00% 4% 1.6% Monro Inc. 0.00% 11.9% 6.3%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.09 shows that Unique Fabricating Inc. is 9.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Monro Inc. has a 0.77 beta and it is 23.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Unique Fabricating Inc. is 2.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.9. The Current Ratio of rival Monro Inc. is 1.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.3. Unique Fabricating Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Monro Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Unique Fabricating Inc. and Monro Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Unique Fabricating Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Monro Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Meanwhile, Monro Inc.’s average target price is $90, while its potential upside is 17.02%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Unique Fabricating Inc. and Monro Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 39.2% and 99.4%. 15.85% are Unique Fabricating Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Monro Inc. has 0.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Unique Fabricating Inc. -3.38% -10.76% -27.61% -53.27% -70.99% -39.1% Monro Inc. 2.36% -2.86% 6.58% 17.38% 27.01% 22.49%

For the past year Unique Fabricating Inc. had bearish trend while Monro Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Monro Inc. beats on 11 of the 11 factors Unique Fabricating Inc.

Unique Fabricating, Inc. engineers and manufactures multi-material foam, rubber, and plastic components utilized in noise, vibration, and harshness, acoustical management, water and air sealing, decorative, and other functional applications. It offers die cut products, such as HVAC seal, trim insulation, headliner insulation, fender acoustical pad, A/B/C pillar cover, dashboard seal, cup holder base, and under hood insulation; thermoformed and compression molded products, including HVAC duct module, door watershield, console bin mat, and air duct; and fusion molded products comprising interior mirror, body-in-white, cowl to hood, and cowl to fender seals. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers and tiered suppliers in the automotive, appliance, water heater and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning industries in North America. Unique Fabricating, Inc. was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

Monro, Inc. provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections. The companyÂ’s maintenance services comprise oil change, heating and cooling system Â‘flush and fillÂ’ service, belt installation, fuel system service, and a transmission Â‘flush and fillÂ’ service. In addition, it replaces and services batteries, starters, and alternators, as well as offers air conditioning services. The company operates its stores under the brand names of Monro Muffler Brake & Service, Tread Quarters Discount Tire, Mr. Tire, Autotire Car Care Center, Tire Warehouse, Tire Barn Warehouse, Ken ToweryÂ’s Tire & Auto Care, The Tire Choice, Car-X, and McGee Tire. As of March 25, 2017, it had 1,118 company-operated stores, 114 franchised locations, 5 wholesale locations, 2 retread facilities, and 14 dealer-operated automotive repair centers located in the United States. The company was formerly known as Monro Muffler Brake, Inc. and changed its name to Monro, Inc. in August 2017. Monro, Inc. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Rochester, New York.