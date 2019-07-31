Unique Fabricating Inc. (UFAB) and Its Rivals Comparing side by side.

Unique Fabricating Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) is a company in the Auto Parts industry and that’s how we contrast it to its competitors. The comparing will be based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Unique Fabricating Inc. has 38.2% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 72.25% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Unique Fabricating Inc. has 15.85% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 3.09% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have Unique Fabricating Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unique Fabricating Inc. 0.00% 11.80% 4.70% Industry Average 13.90% 24.77% 8.70%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Unique Fabricating Inc. and its competitors’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Unique Fabricating Inc. N/A 4 8.85 Industry Average 82.20M 591.22M 40.14

Unique Fabricating Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With presently lower P/E ratio Unique Fabricating Inc. is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Unique Fabricating Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Unique Fabricating Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.20 2.30 2.53

As a group, Auto Parts companies have a potential upside of 47.85%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Unique Fabricating Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Unique Fabricating Inc. -7.71% -21.22% -30.83% -59.92% -65.67% -23.46% Industry Average 13.76% 39.92% 18.12% 22.28% 18.78% 30.12%

For the past year Unique Fabricating Inc. had bearish trend while Unique Fabricating Inc.’s peers had bullish trend.

Liquidity

Unique Fabricating Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.7 and a Quick Ratio of 1.9. Competitively, Unique Fabricating Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 1.85 and has 1.22 Quick Ratio. Unique Fabricating Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Unique Fabricating Inc.’s competitors.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.12 shows that Unique Fabricating Inc. is 12.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Unique Fabricating Inc.’s peers have beta of 1.37 which is 36.85% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Unique Fabricating Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Unique Fabricating Inc.’s competitors beat Unique Fabricating Inc. on 6 of the 6 factors.

Unique Fabricating, Inc. engineers and manufactures multi-material foam, rubber, and plastic components utilized in noise, vibration, and harshness, acoustical management, water and air sealing, decorative, and other functional applications. It offers die cut products, such as HVAC seal, trim insulation, headliner insulation, fender acoustical pad, A/B/C pillar cover, dashboard seal, cup holder base, and under hood insulation; thermoformed and compression molded products, including HVAC duct module, door watershield, console bin mat, and air duct; and fusion molded products comprising interior mirror, body-in-white, cowl to hood, and cowl to fender seals. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers and tiered suppliers in the automotive, appliance, water heater and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning industries in North America. Unique Fabricating, Inc. was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Auburn Hills, Michigan.