Unique Fabricating Inc. (UFAB) and Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Contrasting side by side

Unique Fabricating Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) and Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) compete with each other in the Auto Parts sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unique Fabricating Inc. 4 0.15 N/A 0.19 13.32 Dana Incorporated 18 0.22 N/A 2.86 5.85

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Unique Fabricating Inc. and Dana Incorporated. Dana Incorporated is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Unique Fabricating Inc. Company that presently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Unique Fabricating Inc. is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Dana Incorporated, indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 has Unique Fabricating Inc. and Dana Incorporated’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unique Fabricating Inc. 0.00% 4% 1.6% Dana Incorporated 0.00% 32.3% 6.7%

Risk & Volatility

Unique Fabricating Inc. has a beta of 1.09 and its 9.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Dana Incorporated’s 2.18 beta is the reason why it is 118.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

2.7 and 1.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Unique Fabricating Inc. Its rival Dana Incorporated’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.6 and 1 respectively. Unique Fabricating Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Dana Incorporated.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Unique Fabricating Inc. and Dana Incorporated.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Unique Fabricating Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Dana Incorporated 0 2 4 2.67

Dana Incorporated on the other hand boasts of a $22.33 average price target and a 74.32% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Unique Fabricating Inc. and Dana Incorporated are owned by institutional investors at 39.2% and 98.3% respectively. 15.85% are Unique Fabricating Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.6% of Dana Incorporated shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Unique Fabricating Inc. -3.38% -10.76% -27.61% -53.27% -70.99% -39.1% Dana Incorporated -16.58% -14.61% -12.7% -6.23% -21.25% 22.6%

For the past year Unique Fabricating Inc. had bearish trend while Dana Incorporated had bullish trend.

Summary

Dana Incorporated beats Unique Fabricating Inc. on 9 of the 11 factors.

Unique Fabricating, Inc. engineers and manufactures multi-material foam, rubber, and plastic components utilized in noise, vibration, and harshness, acoustical management, water and air sealing, decorative, and other functional applications. It offers die cut products, such as HVAC seal, trim insulation, headliner insulation, fender acoustical pad, A/B/C pillar cover, dashboard seal, cup holder base, and under hood insulation; thermoformed and compression molded products, including HVAC duct module, door watershield, console bin mat, and air duct; and fusion molded products comprising interior mirror, body-in-white, cowl to hood, and cowl to fender seals. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers and tiered suppliers in the automotive, appliance, water heater and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning industries in North America. Unique Fabricating, Inc. was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

Dana Incorporated manufactures and sells driveline, sealing, and thermal-management products for vehicle manufacturers in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Driveline Technologies, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies segment offers front axles, rear axles, driveshafts/propshafts, differentials, torque couplings, and modular assemblies for use in light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover utility vehicles, vans, and passenger cars. The Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies segment provides steer and drive axles, driveshafts, and tire inflation systems for medium and heavy duty trucks, buses, and specialty vehicles. The Off-Highway Driveline Technologies segment manufactures front and rear axles, driveshafts, transmissions, torque converters, tire inflation systems, and electronic controls for use in construction, earth moving, agricultural, mining, forestry, rail, and material handling applications. The Power Technologies segment offers gaskets, cover modules, heat shields, engine sealing systems, cooling products, and heat transfer products for light vehicle, medium/heavy vehicle, and off-highway markets. The company was formerly known as Dana Holding Corporation and changed its name to Dana Incorporated in August 2016. Dana Incorporated was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Maumee, Ohio.