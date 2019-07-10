Union Pacific (UNP) Valuation Rose While Trb Advisors LP Lifted by $9.35 Million Its Stake; Steinberg Asset Management Boosted Stake in Xpo Logistics (XPO) as Shares Declined

Steinberg Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Xpo Logistics Inc (XPO) by 63.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steinberg Asset Management Llc bought 14,610 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.20% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 37,680 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.03 million, up from 23,070 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steinberg Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Xpo Logistics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $55. About 665,389 shares traded. XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) has declined 46.00% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.43% the S&P500. Some Historical XPO News: 18/04/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Launches Voice-Enabled Tracking for Last Mile Shipments; 23/04/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS NAMES KENNETH WAGERS AS COO; 31/05/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS TO INVEST UP TO $90M IN ROAD FLEET IN N. AMERICA; 23/03/2018 – Hold XPO Logistics – it’s best in class, says @JimCramer; 23/04/2018 – XPO Logistics Names Former Amazon Executive as COO; 02/05/2018 – XPO Logistics 1Q Net $66.9M; 15/05/2018 – CUBIST ADDED GDDY, XPO, AMD, NKTR, HLF IN 1Q: 13F; 02/04/2018 – XPO Logistics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – XPO Logistics 1Q Adj EPS 61c; 02/05/2018 – XPO Logistics eyes up to $8bn in deals

Trb Advisors Lp increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 280% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trb Advisors Lp bought 56,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 76,000 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.71 million, up from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trb Advisors Lp who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $169.6. About 1.98 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 23.50% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC: $40M HEADWIND FROM 1Q `OPERATIONAL CHALLENGES’; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES COAL HEADWINDS ON LOW NATURAL GAS PRICES; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Adds Union Pacific; 09/04/2018 – Mackenzie Cundill Value Exits McKesson, Cuts Union Pacific; 10/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CORP UNP.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $144 FROM $140; 02/05/2018 – Union Pacific Above Peer Average; 06/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC – ON MARCH 15, CO REDEEMED $155 MLN OF DEBENTURES & MORTGAGE BONDS BOUGHT BY CO’S UNIT IN 1982 ACQUISITION OF MISSOURI PACIFIC RAILROAD; 22/05/2018 – “Mad Money” Jim Cramer gets Union Pacific Chairman and CEO Lance Fritz’s take on trade and the Trump administration’s NAFTA talks; 27/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CORP UNP.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $164 FROM $162; 27/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 04/27/2018 02:34 PM

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Advisor Gru Ltd Company stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Norman Fields Gottscho Cap Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 44,268 shares. New Jersey-based Nuwave Inv Mngmt Limited Company has invested 0.54% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Regent Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.34% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). The Rhode Island-based Amica Mutual Communication has invested 0.46% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Riverhead Cap Mngmt Lc has invested 0.17% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Shell Asset Comm has 0.45% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 122,574 shares. Everence Capital Management holds 0.47% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) or 15,970 shares. Pennsylvania-based Cbre Clarion Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.12% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Pettee Incorporated owns 5,550 shares. Eastern Financial Bank, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 19,931 shares. Triangle Securities Wealth Mngmt reported 3,990 shares. Smart Portfolios Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.27% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Cibc Ww Mkts Incorporated reported 150,657 shares. Condor Capital Mngmt has invested 0.4% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP).

