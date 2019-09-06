Union Pacific (UNP) Valuation Rose While Soroban Capital Partners LP Has Cut Holding; Cvr Energy (CVI) Stock Price Rose While Cushing Asset Management LP Cut Its Holding

Cushing Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Cvr Energy Inc (CVI) by 61.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cushing Asset Management Lp sold 158,554 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.59% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.12M, down from 258,554 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cushing Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Cvr Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $40.47. About 27,190 shares traded. CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) has risen 35.97% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.97% the S&P500. Some Historical CVI News: 09/04/2018 – CVR ENERGY INC SAYS IT HAD PREVIOUSLY REPORTED EFFECTIVE DATE OF RESIGNATION OF CFO SUSAN BALL WAS APRIL 17; 23/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Large U.S. refiner Marathon seeks biofuel hardship waiver; 22/04/2018 – DJ CVR Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CVI); 29/05/2018 – CVR ENERGY INC – VALUE OF EXCHANGE OFFER IS $27.63 PER COMMON UNIT; 26/04/2018 – CVR ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS 39C; 02/05/2018 – CVR Energy Names Tracy Jackson Chief Financial Officer; 10/05/2018 – DEMOCRATIC SENATORS ASK PRUITT, ICAHN ABOUT REPORTED CVR WAIVER; 26/04/2018 – CVR Energy 1Q Net $66.2M; 29/05/2018 – CVR Energy Boosts Dividend By 50% — MarketWatch; 23/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. refining giant Marathon seeks EPA biofuel waiver

Soroban Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 34.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soroban Capital Partners Lp sold 1.35M shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The hedge fund held 2.55M shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $425.92 million, down from 3.90M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soroban Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $166.1. About 147,118 shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 15/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific – 03/15/2018 10:45 AM; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS OPERATIONAL HEADWINDS TO CONTINUE IN 2Q; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS COAL, INTL INTERMODAL DRAGGING ON PRICING; 19/03/2018 – Louisiana Transportation Infrastructure Receives $87 M Boost From Union Pacific

More notable recent Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “West Coast Volumes Poised To Rip – Benzinga” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why You Might Be Interested In Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 24, 2019. More interesting news about Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “When Should You Buy Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019 as well as Schaeffersresearch.com‘s news article titled: “Transportation Stock Could Have More Room to Run – Schaeffers Research” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Jnba Financial Advsr has 0.02% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 620 shares. Altavista Wealth Mgmt holds 26,665 shares or 1.58% of its portfolio. Keybank National Association Oh holds 0.39% or 394,043 shares. Numerixs Investment Tech stated it has 0.65% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Advsr Cap Limited Liability Corporation invested in 2,342 shares. Moreover, Burney has 0.41% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Cape Cod Five Cents Comml Bank owns 17,159 shares or 0.43% of their US portfolio. Ibm Retirement Fund has invested 0.41% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Burns J W Com Inc Ny holds 7,276 shares. Whalerock Point Ltd Liability Corp has invested 1.87% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Moreover, Rathbone Brothers Pcl has 0.24% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Stifel Fincl reported 0.51% stake. 3.06 million were accumulated by Manufacturers Life Insur Company The. Thomas Story And Son Ltd reported 0.26% stake. Bb&T reported 118,151 shares.

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71 billion for 17.09 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual EPS reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

Soroban Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $10.82B and $5.52B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc by 541,653 shares to 3.08M shares, valued at $255.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marriott Intl Inc New (NASDAQ:MAR) by 2.46 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.13 million shares, and has risen its stake in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE).

More notable recent CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “CVR Energy: A Massive Yield With More Gains Ahead – Seeking Alpha” on May 28, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “CVR Energy to Release First Quarter 2019 Earnings – GlobeNewswire” published on April 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “31 Of 50 Billionaire Buys Pay Dividends – Fiat Chrysler, CVR Energy Are Top Picks – Seeking Alpha” on May 23, 2019. More interesting news about CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On CVR Energy, Inc. (CVI) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “CVR Energy Announces Results of Exchange Offer – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 30, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 20 investors sold CVI shares while 46 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 90.91 million shares or 0.36% more from 90.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natl Asset Inc invested 0.03% in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI). Morgan Stanley holds 0% in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) or 78,728 shares. Verition Fund Management Ltd reported 6,807 shares stake. Georgia-based Cornercap Counsel has invested 0.14% in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI). Css Ltd Liability Il owns 7,570 shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Llc holds 0.2% or 320,390 shares in its portfolio. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Company reported 39,144 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Utd Serv Automobile Association has 0% invested in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI). Ameritas Inv Partners has 1,513 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bluemountain Capital Ltd Llc stated it has 0% in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI). Bridgewater Lp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI). Massachusetts-based Loomis Sayles And LP has invested 0.01% in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI). Aqr Limited Liability Company holds 250,388 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System reported 9,475 shares. Group Inc Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) for 11,649 shares.