Union Pacific (UNP) Valuation Rose While Sheets Smith Wealth Management Increased Holding by $613,224; As Sempra Energy (SRE) Stock Price Rose, Holder Partnervest Advisory Services Has Decreased Its Holding

Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 36.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought 3,672 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 13,766 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.30 million, up from 10,094 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $168.01. About 2.33M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Operating Ratio 64.6%; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES CARGO GAINS IN PLASTICS, INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT; 22/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Rent the Runway, Union Pacific and Micron; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC IS HIRING WORKERS, HAS NO ONE ON FURLOUGHS; 08/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Conference May 15; 09/03/2018 – Union Pacific Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/28/2018 05:05 PM; 10/05/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 10/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CORP UNP.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $144 FROM $140; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES COAL HEADWINDS ON LOW NATURAL GAS PRICES

Partnervest Advisory Services Llc decreased its stake in Sempra Energy (SRE) by 28.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partnervest Advisory Services Llc sold 3,175 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.31% . The institutional investor held 8,129 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02M, down from 11,304 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Sempra Energy for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $137.68. About 1.12M shares traded. Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) has risen 18.30% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SRE News: 12/03/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY CEO DEBRA L. REED TO RETIRE; JEFFREY W. MARTIN; 12/04/2018 – Sempra Energy’s IEnova Unit To Develop Marine Liquid Fuels Terminal In Baja California, Mexico; 07/05/2018 – SEMPRA 1Q REV. $2.96B, EST. $3.24B; 13/04/2018 – MOODY´S AFFIRMS IENOVA’S RATINGS AND CHANGES OUTLOOK TO STABLE; 12/03/2018 – Sempra’s CEO Debra Reed to Retire, to Be Succeeded by CFO Martin; 07/05/2018 – Sempra Energy 1Q Rev $2.96B; 12/04/2018 – Sempra’s Mexican Unit Ienova to Store Fuel for Chevron; 12/03/2018 – Sempra Energy CEO Debra L. Reed to Retire Dec. 1, Step Down as CEO and Pres on May; 13/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms lEnova’s Ratings and Changes Outlook to Stable; 10/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY NAMES TREVOR MIHALIK EVP & CFO

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Palladium Prns has invested 0.11% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Gm Advisory Gp Incorporated holds 4,483 shares. Farmers Merchants Invs owns 100,328 shares for 1.12% of their portfolio. Eulav Asset Management reported 35,800 shares. New Vernon Inv Management Lc holds 1.2% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 2,985 shares. Windsor Capital Mngmt Limited Liability owns 1,362 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. The United Kingdom-based Lmr Prns Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.03% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Grandfield And Dodd Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.21% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 11,954 shares. Moreover, Inverness Counsel Ltd Liability Corporation Ny has 1.84% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 202,287 shares. First Finance In reported 280 shares. East Coast Asset Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.4% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Wolverine Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 35,000 shares. Eagleclaw Managment stated it has 1,650 shares. American National Bank & Trust stated it has 1.76% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Lord Abbett And Ltd Com has 0.43% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP).

Sheets Smith Wealth Management, which manages about $700.54 million and $461.94 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 4,999 shares to 29,013 shares, valued at $4.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 12,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,200 shares, and cut its stake in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT).

Partnervest Advisory Services Llc, which manages about $418.45 million and $241.03 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pimco Etf Tr (MINT) by 4,636 shares to 36,409 shares, valued at $3.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (USMV) by 12,276 shares in the quarter, for a total of 180,473 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

