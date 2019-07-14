Union Pacific (UNP) Valuation Rose While Sarasin & Partners Llp Has Lowered by $41.17 Million Its Stake; Phillips 66 Com (PSX) Holder Fruth Investment Management Has Upped Stake by $780,805 as Stock Declined

Sarasin & Partners Llp decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 44.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sarasin & Partners Llp sold 246,528 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 312,032 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.17 million, down from 558,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sarasin & Partners Llp who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $123.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $2.3 during the last trading session, reaching $174.05. About 1.96M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 23.50% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 09/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TEX; 26/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT AND DISCONTINUANCE OF SERVICE EXEMPTION–IN CERRO GORDO; 06/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/06/2018 07:21 AM; 16/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Conference May 23; 18/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 04/18/2018 05:18 PM; 09/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/09/2018 09:46 AM; 27/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CORP UNP.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $164 FROM $162; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific: Well Positioned to Benefit From Another Year of Positive Volume Growth, Solid Core Pricing Gains; 30/04/2018 – Union Pacific is Safest U.S. Railroad for Third Consecutive Year; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC PLANS TO FILE ALTERNATIVE SCHEDULE FOR PTC

Fruth Investment Management increased its stake in Phillips 66 Com (PSX) by 143.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fruth Investment Management bought 8,219 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 13,950 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33 million, up from 5,731 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fruth Investment Management who had been investing in Phillips 66 Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $100.33. About 1.68M shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 26.20% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.63% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 – EARNINGS REFLECT BENEFIT OF DIVERSIFIED PORTFOLIO, AND ARE ALSO SEEING POSITIVE, ONGOING IMPACTS FROM U.S. TAX REFORM; 12/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery completes work on gasoline units; 17/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Equipment Issues at Sweeny Refinery in Texas; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Net $524M; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Operating Cash Flow $488 Million; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES AND OTHER INCOME $24,046 MLN VS $23,712 MLN; 09/05/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 14 PCT TO $0.80/SHR; 21/04/2018 – DJ Phillips 66, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PSX); 11/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BORGER REFINERY MAY RESTART GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER EARLY NEXT WEEK; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66: 1Q Refining Net Income $91 Million

Sarasin & Partners Llp, which manages about $17.00B and $5.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Rep Bk San Francisco C (NYSE:FRC) by 12,606 shares to 987,102 shares, valued at $99.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 22,514 shares in the quarter, for a total of 287,638 shares, and has risen its stake in Svb Finl Group (NASDAQ:SIVB).

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on July, 18 before the open. They expect $2.25 EPS, up 13.64% or $0.27 from last year’s $1.98 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.59 billion for 19.34 P/E if the $2.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual EPS reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.58% EPS growth.

More notable recent Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Oregon Passes Bill Requiring Oil Trains To Develop Spill Response Plans – Benzinga” on July 01, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Weekend Storms, Flooding Continues – Benzinga” published on June 14, 2019, Forbes.com published: “How Does Union Pacific’s Coal Freight Business Compare With Its Competitors? – Forbes” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Union Pacific: Serious Signs Of A Turning Point – Seeking Alpha” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 10, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Republic Mgmt owns 240,229 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Shoker Counsel Incorporated holds 0.92% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 7,470 shares. Golub Gp Llc holds 0.08% or 5,586 shares. Ronna Sue Cohen has 1.30M shares. Evergreen Cap Limited Co accumulated 4,404 shares. Toth Finance Advisory has 0.13% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Lone Pine Lc reported 3.24% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Legal And General Group Public Limited Company holds 0.49% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 5.14 million shares. Shell Asset Management Co reported 122,574 shares stake. Prudential holds 746,780 shares. Bahl Gaynor reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Lakeview Prtn Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.19% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). State Farm Mutual Automobile Ins reported 3.99M shares. Exane Derivatives reported 2,594 shares. Motco reported 37,217 shares or 0.62% of all its holdings.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $165,816 activity.

More notable recent Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “The Declining Fortunes Of Phillips 66 – Seeking Alpha” on May 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “South Philly Refinery Shuts Permanently, Our Picks PBF Energy, Kinder Winners – Seeking Alpha” published on June 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Ecopetrol S.A. (EC) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019. More interesting news about Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Phillips 66: Serious Free Cash Flow Generation Despite Q1 Aberration – Seeking Alpha” published on May 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “3 Reasons To Consider Phillips 66 Stock – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Fruth Investment Management, which manages about $276.93M and $238.58M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 6,100 shares to 88,299 shares, valued at $6.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mitchell Cap Mngmt stated it has 0.49% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Huntington Commercial Bank stated it has 87,275 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Wellington Mgmt Grp Llp has 0.08% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 3.76M shares. First Manhattan holds 0% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 8,789 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Limited Co owns 14.26 million shares. Moreover, Burke And Herbert Comml Bank And Trust Co has 0.29% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Moreover, Security Natl Tru has 0.13% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 4,218 shares. Covenant Multifamily Offices Limited Liability has invested 0% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Counselors reported 18,957 shares. Wilen Invest stated it has 36,732 shares or 2.65% of all its holdings. Aull Monroe Mngmt owns 10,527 shares. Ironwood Financial Ltd Llc stated it has 30 shares. Neville Rodie And Shaw Inc reported 0.32% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc has invested 0.44% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).