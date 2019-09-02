Union Pacific (UNP) Valuation Rose While Rare Infrastructure LTD Lifted Holding; Nwi Management LP Lowered Its Holding in Boyd Gaming (BYD) by $1.01 Million

Rare Infrastructure Ltd increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 0.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rare Infrastructure Ltd bought 2,452 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 718,491 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $120.13 million, up from 716,039 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $111.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $161.96. About 2.99 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Operating Ratio 64.6%; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Adds Union Pacific; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES `STEADY IMPROVEMENTS’ TO NETWORK CONGESTION; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Agricultural Products Freight Rev $1.1B; 22/03/2018 – Laughlin AF Base: Laughlin safety, Union Pacific caution drivers crossing railroads; 21/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY — DISCONTINUANCE OF SERVICE EXEMPTION — IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX; 12/03/2018 – KANSAS TRANSPORTATION GETS $113M BOOST FROM UNION PACIFIC; 28/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/28/2018 02:54 PM; 21/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY — ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION — IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific profit rises 22.2 pct

Nwi Management Lp decreased its stake in Boyd Gaming Corp (BYD) by 10.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nwi Management Lp sold 37,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.71% . The hedge fund held 322,500 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.82 million, down from 360,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nwi Management Lp who had been investing in Boyd Gaming Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $24.04. About 559,362 shares traded. Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) has declined 26.25% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BYD News: 02/05/2018 – BOYD GAMING TO BUY LATTNER ENTERTAINMENT FOR $100M; 14/05/2018 – U.S. high court paves way for states to legalize sports betting; 02/05/2018 – Boyd Gaming to Buy Lattner Entertainment Group Illinois for $100 Million — Deal Digest; 26/04/2018 – Boyd Gaming 1Q Rev $606.1M; 04/04/2018 – The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board Approves Operator Change of the Valley Forge Casino Resort to Boyd Gaming; 26/04/2018 – Boyd Gaming 1Q EPS 36c; 14/05/2018 – BOYD GAMING CORP BYD.N : SUSQUENHANNA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $41 FROM $40; 18/05/2018 – Casino lenders brace for refi wave after sports betting ruling; 22/04/2018 – DJ Boyd Gaming Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BYD); 02/05/2018 – BOYD GAMING TO BUY LATTNER ENTERTAINMENT GROUP

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.25, from 1.19 in 2018Q4.

Nwi Management Lp, which manages about $5.79 billion and $3.82B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spirit Airlines Inc (NASDAQ:SAVE) by 51,000 shares to 291,000 shares, valued at $15.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Equities (Call) by 20.00 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 23.00M shares, and has risen its stake in Mgm Resorts International (NYSE:MGM).

Analysts await Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.39 EPS, up 69.57% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.23 per share. BYD’s profit will be $42.10M for 15.41 P/E if the $0.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual EPS reported by Boyd Gaming Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.22% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4.

Rare Infrastructure Ltd, which manages about $1.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (NYSE:WMB) by 1.23M shares to 6.43M shares, valued at $184.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI) by 426,912 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 688,376 shares, and cut its stake in Pattern Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:PEGI).