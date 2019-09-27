Union Pacific (UNP) Valuation Rose While Partners Group Holding Ag Increased Position by $1.25 Million; Azimuth Capital Management Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) Trimmed by $1.26 Million

Azimuth Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 4.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Azimuth Capital Management Llc sold 9,496 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 226,126 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.29 million, down from 235,622 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Azimuth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $2.29 during the last trading session, reaching $137.25. About 14.84M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/04/2018 – MICROSOFT: 34 COMPANIES SIGN TECH ACCORD; 19/03/2018 – GEAR Blockchain and Routemaster Announce New GEAR Blockchain Growth Advisor; 19/03/2018 – BlackBerry will partner with Microsoft to provide a secure environment for Microsoft Office apps; 10/04/2018 – lteris Named Finalist in Fast Company’s World Changing Ideas Awards; 29/05/2018 – Microsoft’s top lawyer has some advice for Mark Zuckerberg; 23/05/2018 – delaware United Kingdom Launches SAP Workload Migration to Microsoft Azure for UK Customers; 03/04/2018 – PCM Named to 2018 CRN® Tech Elite Solution Providers List; 14/05/2018 – Intrexon to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Healthcare Conference; 17/05/2018 – Microsoft’s Xbox Adaptive Controller is targeted at users with a range of physical disabilities, and is set to launch later this year; 31/05/2018 – The Meet Group Brings Live Video to France and Switzerland

Partners Group Holding Ag increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partners Group Holding Ag bought 7,401 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 254,384 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43.02 million, up from 246,983 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partners Group Holding Ag who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $162.95. About 2.31 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC TO FULLY IMPLEMENT PTC BY `NO LATER’ THAN 2020; 10/05/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 10/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CORP UNP.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $144 FROM $140; 06/04/2018 – Union Pacific Expects Charge of $85M Pretax, Or 8c/Shr, on March Redemption of Debentures and Mortgage Bond; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC PLANS TO FILE ALTERNATIVE SCHEDULE FOR PTC; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES CARGO GAINS IN PLASTICS, INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT; 22/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation CFO Rob Knight to Address the Wolfe Research 11th Annual Global Transportation Conference; 13/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Raiload – 04/13/2018 03:22 PM; 28/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/28/2018 02:54 PM

Azimuth Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.51 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wisdomtree India Earnings Fund (EPI) by 13,420 shares to 22,495 shares, valued at $586,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) by 1,826 shares in the quarter, for a total of 56,508 shares, and has risen its stake in United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Vista Capital Prtn, a Oregon-based fund reported 5,713 shares. Violich Capital Mngmt accumulated 7.24% or 219,814 shares. Guyasuta Invest Advsr, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 354,593 shares. Bluefin Trading Limited Liability Corp holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 4,950 shares. Glenview State Bank Tru Dept accumulated 104,287 shares. First Midwest Bank Division accumulated 139,161 shares. Cibc Ww Mkts Corp has invested 3.04% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Motley Fool Wealth Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.48% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Managed Asset Portfolios Ltd Llc invested in 5.26% or 173,317 shares. Columbus Hill Mngmt Limited Partnership invested 4.6% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Meritage Grp Ltd Partnership invested 6.02% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Everett Harris Co Ca stated it has 5.39% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). First Hawaiian Bancorp accumulated 0.93% or 129,382 shares. Berkshire Money holds 0.05% or 1,661 shares. Van Eck Assoc reported 289,450 shares.

