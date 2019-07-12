Union Pacific (UNP) Valuation Rose While Howe & Rusling Lifted Holding by $1.05 Million; Omnicom Group (OMC) Holder Ccm Investment Advisers Lifted Its Position

Howe & Rusling Inc increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 1815.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howe & Rusling Inc bought 6,280 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,626 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.11 million, up from 346 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $122.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $172.47. About 43,876 shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 23.50% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.07% the S&P500.

Ccm Investment Advisers Llc increased its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) by 51.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ccm Investment Advisers Llc bought 37,972 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 112,344 shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.20M, up from 74,372 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ccm Investment Advisers Llc who had been investing in Omnicom Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $83.76. About 27,088 shares traded. Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) has risen 5.56% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.13% the S&P500. Some Historical OMC News: 16/04/2018 – lRl and Omnicom Media Group Announce Preferred Partnership for Omnicom Media Group’s Annalect Data and Analytics Division; 27/03/2018 – OMNICOM HEALTH GROUP – ACQUIRED UNIT’S MANAGEMENT TEAM ALSO JOINS EMC, WITH TAKAO OZAWA BEING PROMOTED TO MANAGING DIRECTOR; 15/03/2018 – TBWA Dominates Dubai Lynx International Festival Of Creativity; 18/04/2018 – FleishmanHillard Expands Southern California Leadership with lsobel Coney; 17/04/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts Names BBDO Worldwide as New Creative Agency of Record; 07/03/2018 – TBWA\Chiat\Day New York Hires Lawson Waring as Global Brand Leader; Alberto Botero as Head of Data; 27/03/2018 – OMNICOM HEALTH GROUP – ACQUIRED BUSINESS & EMPLOYEES WILL BECOME PART OF NEWLY-NAMED HEALTHCARE MARKETING COMMUNICATIONS AGENCY, EMC K.K; 12/04/2018 – OMNICOM TO COMBINE CHAIRMAN AND CEO ROLES; 12/03/2018 – Omnicom at Group Meeting Hosted By Huber Research Today; 18/04/2018 – Omnicom Names Chuck Brymer as Chairman of Brand Consulting Group

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii owns 3.14% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 41,101 shares. Congress Asset Ma holds 0.1% or 47,267 shares in its portfolio. Haverford Fincl Services holds 0.39% or 6,542 shares. Kbc Gp Nv invested 0.57% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Hillsdale Invest Mngmt, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 370 shares. Hrt Ltd Llc owns 0.09% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 3,400 shares. Century holds 1.96 million shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. Bragg Advsr holds 1.07% or 49,205 shares in its portfolio. E&G Ltd Partnership holds 0.11% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) or 1,500 shares. Eagle Ridge Inv Management reported 5,823 shares. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Incorporated owns 36,783 shares for 0.92% of their portfolio. Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 11,377 shares in its portfolio. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc reported 1,851 shares. M&T Retail Bank invested in 438,355 shares or 0.38% of the stock. Moreover, Acropolis Invest Mgmt has 0.02% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 800 shares.

Howe & Rusling Inc, which manages about $798.49 million and $577.49 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH) by 44,918 shares to 50,198 shares, valued at $4.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in S&P Global Inc by 14,053 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,989 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG).

