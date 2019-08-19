Union Pacific (UNP) Valuation Rose While Front Barnett Associates Lowered Stake; Driehaus Capital Management Cut Tristate Capital Hldgs (TSC) Stake as Share Value Declined

Front Barnett Associates Llc decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) by 1.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Front Barnett Associates Llc sold 2,018 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 130,159 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.76M, down from 132,177 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Front Barnett Associates Llc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $119.20B market cap company. The stock increased 1.77% or $2.94 during the last trading session, reaching $169.19. About 709,037 shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC: $40M HEADWIND FROM 1Q `OPERATIONAL CHALLENGES’; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CITES `UNANTICIPATED OPERATIONAL ISSUES’; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific Raises Freight Rates as Safety Gear Slows Trains; 06/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/06/2018 10:32 AM; 06/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: BNSF RAILWAY COMPANY–TERMINAL TRACKAGE RIGHTS–KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY AND UNION PACIFIC; 22/05/2018 – “Mad Money” Jim Cramer gets Union Pacific Chairman and CEO Lance Fritz’s take on trade and the Trump administration’s NAFTA talks; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC: FULL PTC IMPLEMENTED ON PASSENGER LINES BY 2018; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CORP – QTRLY OPERATING RATIO OF 64.6 PERCENT, IMPROVED 0.6 POINTS; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 07/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MO

Driehaus Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Tristate Capital Hldgs Inc (TSC) by 21.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Driehaus Capital Management Llc sold 50,665 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.21% . The hedge fund held 182,357 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.73M, down from 233,022 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Driehaus Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tristate Capital Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $580.65 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $19.8. About 36,827 shares traded. TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) has declined 27.71% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TSC News: 13/03/2018 TriState Cap Commences Perpetual Preferred Stk Offering; 26/04/2018 – Emerald Mutual Advisers Trust Buys 1.2% of TriState Capital; 04/05/2018 – TriState Capital Closes Acquisition of Columbia Partners Assets; 18/04/2018 – TriState Capital 1Q EPS 36c; 23/04/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From Tristate Holdings Ltd. On Other; 24/05/2018 – TriState Capital Short-Interest Ratio Rises 31% to 16 Days; 26/03/2018 – TRISTATE HOLDINGS LTD – FY REVENUE HK$1.92 BLN VS HK$2.25 BLN; 26/03/2018 – TRISTATE HOLDINGS LTD – FY LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE HK$64.2 MLN VS LOSS HK$84.1 MLN; 14/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Tristate Holdings Ltd; 20/04/2018 – DJ TriState Capital Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TSC)

More notable recent Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Union Pacific Corporation’s (NYSE:UNP) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Union Pacific: Cost Take-Outs Outweigh Headwinds – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Price check on rails vs. trucks – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “International Competition And Trade Uncertainty Weigh On US Rail Volumes For Grain – Benzinga” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71B for 17.41 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual earnings per share reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Field & Main Bancshares invested in 1.22% or 7,743 shares. Mechanics National Bank Department invested in 9,919 shares. Cohen Cap reported 25,846 shares. Pinebridge LP holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 15,980 shares. Moreover, State Street has 0.39% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 30.26M shares. Johnson Fincl Gp reported 2,688 shares. Dock Street Asset Mgmt reported 4,000 shares. Moreover, Virtu Financial Lc has 0.03% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 2,743 shares. Bancorp Pictet And Cie (Asia) Ltd holds 5,877 shares or 0.47% of its portfolio. 2.13 million are owned by Principal Fin Group Incorporated. Fukoku Mutual Life Ins reported 0.06% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Farmers Retail Bank accumulated 9,750 shares or 0.89% of the stock. Moneta Group Inc Invest Llc has 0.03% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 2,620 shares. Paradigm Asset Management Ltd owns 10,650 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tdam Usa Inc holds 35,324 shares or 0.42% of its portfolio.

More notable recent TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Tractor Supply Company Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Tractor Supply Stock Rose 11.7% in February – Nasdaq” published on March 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “The Market Underestimates TriState Capital – Seeking Alpha” on March 08, 2019. More interesting news about TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Tractor Supply Co. Enters Oversold Territory – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Tractor Supply (TSCO) is Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates Again – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 17, 2019.

Driehaus Capital Management Llc, which manages about $12.71 billion and $2.66B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Trimble Navigation Ltd (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 23,900 shares to 39,200 shares, valued at $1.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 68,368 shares in the quarter, for a total of 213,877 shares, and has risen its stake in Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold TSC shares while 32 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 20.82 million shares or 0.09% more from 20.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 0% or 20,700 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 5,106 shares. Shaker Invests Oh has 10,690 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Voya Ltd Liability Co holds 0% or 11,451 shares. Millennium Mgmt holds 14,182 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Virginia Retirement Et Al has 32,700 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt reported 0% in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC). Sg Americas Ltd Llc, New York-based fund reported 36,381 shares. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag holds 0% or 283,018 shares in its portfolio. National Bank Of America De reported 0% in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC). Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0% invested in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) for 17,692 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 1.57 million shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. The Connecticut-based Paloma Ptnrs Co has invested 0.01% in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC). Charles Schwab Invest Management reported 135,296 shares. Tiaa Cref Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0% in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC).

Analysts await TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.44 earnings per share, down 6.38% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.47 per share. TSC’s profit will be $12.90M for 11.25 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual earnings per share reported by TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.38% negative EPS growth.