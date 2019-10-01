Union Pacific (UNP) Valuation Rose While American Money Management Lowered Position by $610,597; Palouse Capital Management Upped Its United Parcel Service (UPS) Stake by $424,360; Stock Rose

American Money Management Llc decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 14.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Money Management Llc sold 3,613 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 20,629 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.49M, down from 24,242 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Money Management Llc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $110.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.54% or $5.73 during the last trading session, reaching $156.25. About 3.54 million shares traded or 12.93% up from the average. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500.

Palouse Capital Management Inc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 11.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palouse Capital Management Inc bought 4,120 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 39,189 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.05 million, up from 35,069 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $99.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.29% or $3.94 during the last trading session, reaching $115.88. About 3.08M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 05/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rtg To ‘AA’ Fm ‘A+’ On Liberty Sch Dist, CA GO Bnds; 16/04/2018 – GEORGE WILLIS NAMED UPS PRESIDENT OF U.S. OPS MYRON GRAY TO; 26/04/2018 – UPS – FOR U.S. DOMESTIC SEGMENT IN 1Q 2018, OPERATING PROFIT INCLUDES HEADWINDS FROM SEVERE WINTER WEATHER OF $85 MLN; 23/05/2018 – UPS DETAILS INCREASE OF OVERSIZE SURCHARGE IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 26/04/2018 – UPS UPS.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $7.03 TO $7.37; 07/05/2018 – Inflectra’s Hackathons Help Start-Ups in DMV Beta-Test Their Software; 02/05/2018 – US News: Exclusive: UPS Weighs Strategy to Deliver Bulky Goods to Boost Growth; 03/05/2018 – Sajid Javid Ups and downs; 26/04/2018 – UPS CEO SAYS CONFIDENT CAN REACH AGREEMENT THAT WOULD REWARD EMPLOYEES BUT ALSO KEEP UPS COMPETITIVE; 25/04/2018 – UPS – NEW INITIATIVE WILL REDUCE HEADCOUNT AND LOWER ON-GOING OPERATING EXPENSE

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold UNP shares while 551 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 521.61 million shares or 0.16% less from 522.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tompkins Financial accumulated 0.08% or 2,205 shares. Williams Jones And Assocs Ltd Liability Co stated it has 21,421 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. D E Shaw And holds 0.38% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 1.82 million shares. First Fin Commercial Bank holds 0.09% or 3,361 shares. First Interstate State Bank reported 43,281 shares stake. Navellier & Assoc reported 19,441 shares. Moreover, Hsbc Hldgs Public Limited has 0.22% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Philadelphia Trust Com has 3,329 shares. Sarasin Prns Llp, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 198,604 shares. Howland Capital Lc invested in 0.34% or 26,065 shares. Everence Capital reported 0.49% stake. Virtu Fincl Ltd reported 0.07% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Jennison Associates Ltd Liability reported 6.13M shares. Atlas Browninc holds 0.41% or 3,523 shares. Raab Moskowitz Asset Ltd holds 0.23% or 3,079 shares.

American Money Management Llc, which manages about $201.60 million and $187.15M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 8,690 shares to 37,480 shares, valued at $2.85M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares 0 (STIP) by 12,138 shares in the quarter, for a total of 102,028 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Emerging Markets Etf.

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71 billion for 16.08 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual EPS reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

Palouse Capital Management Inc, which manages about $320.11 million and $277.77M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN) by 26,627 shares to 51,136 shares, valued at $4.26M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 52 investors sold UPS shares while 387 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 385 raised stakes. 459.24 million shares or 1.34% less from 465.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Concorde Asset Mngmt Ltd has 2,196 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. 135,289 are held by Merriman Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Co. Wade G W & accumulated 101,020 shares. Intersect Ltd Liability Corp has 21,233 shares for 0.85% of their portfolio. 638 were reported by Vigilant Cap Ltd Liability. Thornburg Inv Mgmt reported 0.35% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Pure Fincl Advisors stated it has 0.34% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Wealthtrust Axiom reported 0.08% stake. Transamerica Advsrs stated it has 1,406 shares. Lockheed Martin Investment Mngmt Comm stated it has 119,050 shares or 0.56% of all its holdings. State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.26% or 991,478 shares. Eagle Ridge Investment Mngmt accumulated 67,713 shares. Smith Moore Communication has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Hanson And Doremus Inv holds 0.01% or 215 shares in its portfolio. First Long Island holds 125,740 shares or 1.61% of its portfolio.

