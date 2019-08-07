Union Pacific (UNP) to pay $0.97 on Sep 30, 2019; Rcm Technologies (RCMT) Shorts Raised By 28.74%

Rcm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:RCMT) had an increase of 28.74% in short interest. RCMT’s SI was 11,200 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 28.74% from 8,700 shares previously. With 13,500 avg volume, 1 days are for Rcm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:RCMT)’s short sellers to cover RCMT’s short positions. The SI to Rcm Technologies Inc’s float is 0.14%. The stock decreased 1.90% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $3.1. About 2,675 shares traded. RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) has declined 33.47% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.47% the S&P500. Some Historical RCMT News: 06/03/2018 Rural Hospital Selects Azalea Health for Fully Integrated EHR and RCM Solution; 05/04/2018 – RCM Health Care Services and Career Step Declare Partnership to Hire Military Spouses; 26/04/2018 – Strategic Hires for AdvancedMD Growing RCM Division; 09/05/2018 – RCM Tech 1Q EPS 9c; 12/03/2018 – DGAP-DD: RCM Beteiligungs AG english; 06/03/2018 – R C M TECHNOLOGIES INC – QTRLY SHR $0.02; 06/03/2018 – RCM Tech 4Q Rev $51.1M; 09/05/2018 – RCM Tech 1Q Rev $50.8M; 03/05/2018 – RCM Technologies, Inc. Announces Conference Call; 23/03/2018 – Surgical Notes Invites ASCA 2018 Attendees to Run the RCM Marathon

Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) is expected to pay $0.97 on Sep 30, 2019. (NYSE:UNP) shareholders before Aug 29, 2019 will receive the $0.97 dividend. Union Pacific Corp’s current price of $168.33 translates into 0.58% yield. Union Pacific Corp’s dividend has Aug 30, 2019 as record date. Jul 25, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.89% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $168.33. About 1.70M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 09/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 06/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/06/2018 07:21 AM; 27/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CORP UNP.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $164 FROM $162; 09/03/2018 – Union Pacific Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY — DISCONTINUANCE OF SERVICE EXEMPTION — IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TEX; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific: Well Positioned to Benefit From Another Year of Positive Volume Growth, Solid Core Pricing Gains; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CFO SAYS TARIFFS WOULD HURT U.S. JOBS; 08/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: VALERO MARKETING AND SUPPLY COMPANY AND VALERO RAIL PARTNERS, LLC V. UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Business Volume Up 2%; 06/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS REDEMPTION RESULTED IN AN EARLY-EXTINGUISHMENT, NON-CASH, PRE-TAX CHARGE OF $85 MLN – SEC FILING

More notable recent RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT): What Does Its Beta Value Mean For Your Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “RCM Technologies, Inc. Announces First Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” published on May 08, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “RCM Technologies, Inc. Announces Acquisition of Thermal Kinetics – GlobeNewswire” on November 15, 2018. More interesting news about RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “RCM Technologies, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on March 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “RCM Technologies: An Undervalued Sum-Of-The-Parts With A Catalyst – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 27, 2018.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $2.50 million activity. Vizi Bradley also bought $2.50 million worth of RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) on Thursday, March 14.

RCM Technologies, Inc. provides business and technology solutions to the commercial and government sectors in the United States, Canada, and the Puerto Rico. The company has market cap of $39.54 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Engineering, Information Technology, and Specialty Health Care Services. It has a 12.81 P/E ratio. The Engineering segment provides engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, reliability centered maintenance, component and equipment testing, and risk management engineering.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.44 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 1 investors sold RCM Technologies, Inc. shares while 8 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 3 raised stakes. 3.37 million shares or 1.95% less from 3.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Heartland reported 600,000 shares stake. Tower Cap Ltd (Trc) reported 0% stake. Bard Assocs holds 0.14% in RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) or 67,895 shares. Blackrock reported 0% stake. Northern, a Illinois-based fund reported 20,833 shares. Rbf Capital Ltd holds 0.01% or 20,000 shares in its portfolio. Renaissance Technology Limited Liability Corporation, New York-based fund reported 722,532 shares. Geode Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 0% or 40,694 shares. California Employees Retirement Sys owns 50,700 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc reported 5,553 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Dimensional Fund Lp has 0% invested in RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT). Vanguard Grp owns 277,985 shares. Bourgeon Mngmt Lc reported 187,928 shares. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag reported 10,400 shares. Commercial Bank Of New York Mellon owns 17,488 shares.

Among 7 analysts covering Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Union Pacific had 15 analyst reports since March 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was downgraded on Thursday, June 13 by Barclays Capital. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of UNP in report on Monday, July 8 with “Underweight” rating. The stock of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has “Strong Buy” rating given on Monday, April 22 by Raymond James. Loop Capital Markets downgraded Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) rating on Tuesday, March 19. Loop Capital Markets has “Hold” rating and $182 target. The company was maintained on Friday, July 19 by Deutsche Bank. As per Wednesday, June 12, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. On Thursday, April 4 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates railroads in the United States. The company has market cap of $118.59 billion. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, and food and beverage products; automotive, such as finished vehicles and automotive parts; and chemicals comprising industrial chemicals, plastics, fertilizers, petroleum and liquid petroleum gases, crude oil, and soda ash. It has a 19.98 P/E ratio. The firm also transports coal, petroleum coke, and biomass; industrial products consisting of construction products, minerals, consumer goods, metals, lumber, paper, and other miscellaneous products; and import and export container traffic, and container and trailer traffic.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold Union Pacific Corporation shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mraz Amerine Assocs stated it has 0.06% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Moreover, First Citizens Bancorporation And Co has 0.29% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 15,428 shares. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 1.86 million shares. Kentucky Retirement Sys Ins Trust Fund stated it has 0.53% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Lsv Asset Management holds 0% or 9,100 shares in its portfolio. Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 11,377 shares. Arcadia Investment Mgmt Corp Mi reported 374 shares. Moreover, Monetta Fincl Services has 2.89% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Bright Rock Cap Limited Liability Company stated it has 2.99% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Compton Capital Mgmt Ri invested in 0.47% or 6,436 shares. Arete Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability accumulated 0.16% or 4,449 shares. Federated Invsts Pa reported 61,023 shares. Jane Street Gp Ltd Com has 231,948 shares. First United Bancorp Trust holds 0.14% or 1,384 shares in its portfolio. Intrust Natl Bank Na has invested 0.59% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP).