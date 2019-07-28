HENNES & MAURITZ B FREE SHS ORDINARY (OTCMKTS:HMRZF) had an increase of 8.43% in short interest. HMRZF’s SI was 51.20M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 8.43% from 47.22M shares previously. With 400 avg volume, 127993 days are for HENNES & MAURITZ B FREE SHS ORDINARY (OTCMKTS:HMRZF)’s short sellers to cover HMRZF’s short positions. It closed at $17.86 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 28, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) is expected to pay $0.97 on Sep 30, 2019. (NYSE:UNP) shareholders before Aug 29, 2019 will receive the $0.97 dividend. Union Pacific Corp’s current price of $174.23 translates into 0.56% yield. Union Pacific Corp’s dividend has Aug 30, 2019 as record date. Jul 25, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.59% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $174.23. About 1.62 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 23.50% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 27/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CORP UNP.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $164 FROM $162; 29/05/2018 – Union Pacific Delivers on its Mission of Service; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC: POSITIVE TRAIN CONTROL TWO-THIRDS IMPLEMENTED; 08/05/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation CEO Lance Fritz to Address the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation Conference; 09/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/09/2018 09:46 AM; 09/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 06/03/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation CFO Rob Knight to Address the J.P. Morgan 2018 Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 12/03/2018 – UNP KANSAS INVESTMENT PART OF $3.3B NETWORK INVESTMENT FOR 2018; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Net $1.3B; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC NOW EXPECTS 75% PTC IMPLEMENTATON BY YR END 2018

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates railroads in the United States. The company has market cap of $122.75 billion. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, and food and beverage products; automotive, such as finished vehicles and automotive parts; and chemicals comprising industrial chemicals, plastics, fertilizers, petroleum and liquid petroleum gases, crude oil, and soda ash. It has a 20.68 P/E ratio. The firm also transports coal, petroleum coke, and biomass; industrial products consisting of construction products, minerals, consumer goods, metals, lumber, paper, and other miscellaneous products; and import and export container traffic, and container and trailer traffic.

Among 7 analysts covering Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Union Pacific had 15 analyst reports since March 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained the shares of UNP in report on Monday, April 22 with “Strong Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Thursday, April 4. As per Friday, July 19, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. Barclays Capital downgraded Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) on Thursday, June 13 to “Equal-Weight” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of UNP in report on Monday, July 8 with “Underweight” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Wednesday, June 12. The rating was downgraded by Loop Capital Markets to “Hold” on Tuesday, March 19.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4.

