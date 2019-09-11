Union Pacific (UNP) Stock Value Rose While Wintergreen Advisers Lowered by $1.62 Million Its Stake; Comcast New (CMCSA) Shareholder Ibis Capital Partners Llp Has Lowered Position

Ibis Capital Partners Llp decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 47.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ibis Capital Partners Llp sold 69,286 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The hedge fund held 76,885 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.07M, down from 146,171 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ibis Capital Partners Llp who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $200.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $46.26. About 7.04 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 25/04/2018 – Comcast beats on earnings, bolstered by gains in NBCUniversal; 25/04/2018 – Comcast beats on earnings; 03/04/2018 – Comcast Expands Its Gigabit Internet Service Across Florida; 22/03/2018 – Four senior UK politicians urge regulator to block Murdoch-Sky deal; 27/04/2018 – NBC’s Brokaw cancels U.S. university speech after impropriety claims; 04/04/2018 – Charter, Comcast, Cox Creating New Division Within Cox’s NCC Media; 19/04/2018 – City Year Joins Comcast NBCUniversal to Bring 17th Annual Comcast Cares Day to Life; 30/05/2018 – Fox Sets Date for Disney Vote, Putting Pressure on Comcast; 11/04/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: House Speaker Paul Ryan won’t run for re-election – NBC News; 08/05/2018 – Comcast is preparing to top Disney’s bid for Fox’s assets if AT&T’s deal for Time Warner is approved on June 12

Wintergreen Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) by 19.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wintergreen Advisers Llc sold 9,706 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The hedge fund held 40,780 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.82 million, down from 50,486 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wintergreen Advisers Llc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $113.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $166.87. About 2.00M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS PTC TO BE 100% INSTALLED BY YR END 2018; 06/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/06/2018 10:32 AM; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Adds Union Pacific; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CITES `UNANTICIPATED OPERATIONAL ISSUES’; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CFO SAYS TARIFFS WOULD HURT U.S. JOBS; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC HAS 60% OF POSITIVE TRAIN CONTROL IMPLEMENTED; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/07/2018 02:27 PM; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton Adds Union Pacific, Exits GE, Cuts CIBC: 13F; 26/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT AND DISCONTINUANCE OF SERVICE EXEMPTION–IN CERRO GORDO; 10/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CORP UNP.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $144 FROM $140

Analysts await Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.76 EPS, up 16.92% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CMCSA’s profit will be $3.30B for 15.22 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Comcast Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.65 billion for 17.17 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual EPS reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

