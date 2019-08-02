Union Pacific (UNP) Stock Value Rose While First National Bank Of Omaha Increased Position by $6.65 Million; As Amgen (AMGN) Stock Value Rose, Holder Kdi Capital Partners Has Cut by $1.26 Million Its Position

Kdi Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 10.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kdi Capital Partners Llc sold 6,679 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The hedge fund held 58,023 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.02 million, down from 64,702 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kdi Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $111.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $186.59. About 687,223 shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 08/05/2018 – LUPIN SUBMITS NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR ETANERCEPT BIOSIMILAR; 30/04/2018 – AMGEN GETS POSITIVE CHMP OPINION TO ADD OVERALL SURVIVAL; 17/05/2018 – FDA OKS AIMOVIG FOR PREVENTIVE TREATMENT OF MIGRAINE IN ADULTS; 24/04/2018 – Amgen 1Q Rev $5.6B; 17/05/2018 – FDA Approves Aimovig™ (erenumab-aooe), A Novel Treatment Developed Specifically For Migraine Prevention; 29/03/2018 – FDA Approves BLINCYTO® (blinatumomab) To Treat Minimal Residual Disease-Positive B-Cell Precursor Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia; 23/03/2018 – AMGEN GETS POSITIVE CHMP OPINION RECOGNIZING REPATHA® (EVOLOCUM; 30/05/2018 – Amgen Foundation And Harvard Team Up To Offer Free Online Science Education Platform; 24/04/2018 – Amgen 1Q Adj EPS $3.47; 24/04/2018 – Amgen, Inc. Sees 2018 Rev $21.9B-$22.8B

First National Bank Of Omaha increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 390.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank Of Omaha bought 39,799 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 49,999 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.36 million, up from 10,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank Of Omaha who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $122.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $173.55. About 628,849 shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 09/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/09/2018 10:34 AM; 22/03/2018 – Laughlin AF Base: Laughlin safety, Union Pacific caution drivers crossing railroads; 06/03/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation CFO Rob Knight to Address the J.P. Morgan 2018 Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 23/05/2018 – Union Pacific Chief Praises GE-Wabtec Railroad Deal; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific profit rises 22.2 pct; 26/03/2018 – Union Pacific Names TRAC lnterstar Preferred National Provider Of Emergency Road Service; 10/05/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 21/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY — ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION — IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO LANCE FRITZ SAYS HIRING BONUSES HAVE BEEN IMPLEMENTED BY CO IN CERTAIN AREAS ONLY AND NOT ACROSS THE BOARD – CNBC; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS MEXICO TRADE MADE UP 11% OF ITS 2017 VOLUME

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comerica Comml Bank has invested 0.27% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Goelzer Invest Management Inc accumulated 0.07% or 4,533 shares. Brown Cap Management has 0.01% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Boston Private Wealth Lc holds 246,524 shares. Moneta Grp Inc Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation owns 2,620 shares. Allsquare Wealth Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) or 183 shares. 3,188 are held by Tompkins Finance. Beach Inv Management Limited Liability Corporation has invested 1.15% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Aqr Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 349,416 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Guggenheim Ltd reported 270,348 shares. Td Management Lc, a Tennessee-based fund reported 40 shares. Arvest National Bank Trust Division holds 143,246 shares or 1.66% of its portfolio. Icon Advisers has invested 1.55% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Northeast Management reported 3.38% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). The Iowa-based Pecaut & has invested 1.82% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP).

First National Bank Of Omaha, which manages about $496.83 million and $1.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Broadridge Finl Solutions In (NYSE:BR) by 10,795 shares to 66,818 shares, valued at $6.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Methode Electrs Inc (NYSE:MEI) by 14,470 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,980 shares, and cut its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $380,000 activity.