Union Pacific (UNP) Stock Value Rose While Becker Capital Management Decreased Its Holding; Keybank National Association Has Lifted Position in Martin Marietta Matls (MLM)

Becker Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 13.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Becker Capital Management Inc sold 3,984 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 25,623 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.33M, down from 29,607 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $166.9. About 2.35 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500.

Keybank National Association increased its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (MLM) by 57.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keybank National Association bought 2,287 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.05% . The institutional investor held 6,242 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.44 million, up from 3,955 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keybank National Association who had been investing in Martin Marietta Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.69B market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $4.08 during the last trading session, reaching $267.27. About 499,576 shares traded. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has risen 22.83% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.83% the S&P500.

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71B for 17.17 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual earnings per share reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold UNP shares while 551 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 521.61 million shares or 0.16% less from 522.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Glenmede Na reported 0.22% stake. Rafferty Asset Ltd Llc has 0.01% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 2,820 shares. Shell Asset Management Co stated it has 113,355 shares or 0.42% of all its holdings. Moreover, Cipher Cap LP has 0.66% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 46,423 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 36,636 shares. Bright Rock Cap Limited Liability Corp stated it has 1.81% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Barrett Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 7,988 shares. Somerville Kurt F stated it has 0.25% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Advisor Ptnrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.52% or 25,071 shares. Burney, a Virginia-based fund reported 40,413 shares. Gateway Investment Advisers has invested 0.49% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Oakworth Capital reported 11,260 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. Bluefin Trading Limited Liability Com reported 0.53% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). 2,487 were accumulated by Qci Asset Mgmt Ny. Lone Pine Cap Ltd Liability Corporation holds 5.18% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 4.93M shares.

Becker Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.76 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Embraer S A (NYSE:ERJ) by 15,994 shares to 1.43 million shares, valued at $28.88M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 1.45M shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.96 million shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Keybank National Association, which manages about $17.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (NYSE:ICE) by 4,232 shares to 450,434 shares, valued at $38.71 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Acuity Brands Inc (NYSE:AYI) by 2,296 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,290 shares, and cut its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK).