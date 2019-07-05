Union Pacific (UNP) Stock Rose While Wintergreen Advisers Decreased Its Holding; As Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Share Price Rose, Csat Investment Advisory LP Increased by $391,152 Its Holding

Wintergreen Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) by 19.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wintergreen Advisers Llc sold 9,706 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The hedge fund held 40,780 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.82M, down from 50,486 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wintergreen Advisers Llc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $119.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $169.87. About 1.71M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 23.50% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 10/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CORP UNP.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $144 FROM $140; 08/05/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation CEO Lance Fritz to Address the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation Conference; 06/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS REDEMPTION RESULTED IN AN EARLY-EXTINGUISHMENT, NON-CASH, PRE-TAX CHARGE OF $85 MLN – SEC FILING; 12/03/2018 – UNP KANSAS INVESTMENT PART OF $3.3B NETWORK INVESTMENT FOR 2018; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific Sinks as `Operational Challenges’ Raise Costs; 23/05/2018 – Nafta Has Been a ‘Tremendous Success,’ Says Union Pacific CEO (Video); 07/05/2018 – Union Pacific is Top Class l Railroad on Military Times’ Best for Vets Employer Rankings; 12/03/2018 – KANSAS TRANSPORTATION GETS $113M BOOST FROM UNION PACIFIC; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS PTC IMPLEMENTATION IS HURTING TRAIN SPEED; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES CARGO GAINS IN PLASTICS, INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT

Csat Investment Advisory Lp increased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) by 1498.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Csat Investment Advisory Lp bought 1,124 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 1,199 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $418,000, up from 75 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Csat Investment Advisory Lp who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $345.48. About 268,448 shares traded. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 37.91% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.48% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 05/04/2018 – Companies including Ulta, Warby Parker and Target are opening stores, but not enough to fill every gap; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – COMPANY APPROVES NEW SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION OF $625 MLN; 13/03/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP Is Investigating the Officers and Directors of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) on Behalf of Shareholders; 15/05/2018 – Owl Creek Adds Ulta Beauty, Exits Alliance Data: 13F; 09/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 1, 2018 (ULTA); 20/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY 4Q ADJ EPS $2.75, EST. $2.79; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Posts 21 Percent Sales Jump for Fiscal 2017; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty 4Q EPS $3.40; 19/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm Before May 1st

Csat Investment Advisory Lp, which manages about $412.74 million and $197.86M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 7,245 shares to 11,936 shares, valued at $1.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd Sponsored Ads (NYSE:TSM) by 34,582 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 78,595 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold ULTA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 49.65 million shares or 8.41% less from 54.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zeke Advsrs Limited Liability Co owns 865 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Daiwa Secs Gp owns 2,254 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Goelzer Investment has invested 0.36% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Investment Ser Wi invested 1.7% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Waddell And Reed holds 0.57% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 654,722 shares. Cibc Asset Management has invested 0.02% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). 670,501 are held by Northern Trust. Glenmede Tru Na stated it has 29,522 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Liability Company holds 29,417 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 0.08% or 47,098 shares. Pacific Global Communications reported 2,555 shares. 24,308 were accumulated by Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Inc. Monetta Services, a Illinois-based fund reported 1,700 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.1% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). First Personal Financial Service stated it has 97 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trustmark State Bank Trust Department has 0.09% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Leavell Investment Inc owns 7,769 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Connors Investor Serv reported 1,775 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Management reported 0.33% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Iberiabank invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Saturna Cap holds 1.49% or 304,842 shares in its portfolio. Windsor Management Limited Liability Corp reported 1,362 shares. Ronna Sue Cohen has invested 0.88% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Stonebridge Capital Management invested 0.17% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Modera Wealth Management Ltd Liability Co reported 0.16% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Bluemountain Cap Management Ltd Liability Co owns 0.02% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 11,868 shares. Eastern Bankshares holds 0.22% or 19,931 shares in its portfolio. Interocean Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.03% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Roof Eidam & Maycock Adv reported 5,435 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. Utah Retirement owns 136,671 shares for 0.45% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on July, 18 before the open. They expect $2.25 earnings per share, up 13.64% or $0.27 from last year’s $1.98 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.59 billion for 18.87 P/E if the $2.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual earnings per share reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.58% EPS growth.