Union Pacific (UNP) Stock Rose While Triangle Securities Wealth Management Trimmed by $390,780 Its Position; Advisory Services Network Has Lifted Its Holding in Altria Group (MO) as Stock Declined

Triangle Securities Wealth Management decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 36.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Triangle Securities Wealth Management sold 2,340 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 3,990 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $667,000, down from 6,330 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $113.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $164.6. About 2.00M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 06/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/06/2018 10:32 AM; 09/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TEX; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS PTC TO BE 100% INSTALLED BY YR END 2018; 13/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/13/2018 03:24 PM; 06/03/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation CFO Rob Knight to Address the J.P. Morgan 2018 Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC HAS 225 LOCOMOTIVES IN STORAGE; 09/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 04/09/2018 04:07 PM; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Operating Ratio 64.6%; 18/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/18/2018 02:39 PM; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC TO MISS 2019 TARGET OF 60% OPERATING RATIO

Advisory Services Network Llc increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 9.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisory Services Network Llc bought 7,345 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 81,721 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.69 million, up from 74,376 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisory Services Network Llc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.71 billion market cap company. It closed at $43.85 lastly. It is up 19.47% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 26/04/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – REAFFIRMS ITS GUIDANCE FOR 2018 FULL-YEAR ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS; 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy General Mills, Sell Altria in Consumer Staples; 19/04/2018 – Altria Group CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 6 Months; 17/05/2018 – Altria Expands $1 Billion Share-Repurchase Program to $2 Billio; 04/05/2018 – Altria Group and Nikon Quietly Stay Away From the NRA’s Big Show; 13/03/2018 Baseball News Source: Altria Group Inc $MO Announces Dividend Increase – $0.70 Per Share; 20/03/2018 – U.S. Smokeless Tobacco Company Submits Modified Risk Tobacco Product Application to FDA; 29/05/2018 – Altria, Reynolds, Lorillard, and Philip Morris Ordered to Issue Corrective Statements on Nicotine Addiction; 22nd Century’s; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS BEGINS; 26/04/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC MO.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $3.90 TO $4.03

Advisory Services Network Llc, which manages about $620.88 million and $1.42B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Meredith Corp (NYSE:MDP) by 5,776 shares to 648 shares, valued at $36,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Proshares Tr (MVV) by 21,565 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 105 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 46,347 were reported by Fosun Ltd. Joel Isaacson Co Lc stated it has 23,140 shares. Guyasuta Advisors Inc reported 10,623 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Bkd Wealth Advsr Llc holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 13,761 shares. Nelson Roberts Invest Advsrs Ltd Company stated it has 0.01% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Delta Capital Lc stated it has 1.67% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Bangor Bank holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 15,122 shares. Athena Capital Ltd Liability holds 1.53% or 97,676 shares. Clifford Swan Counsel Ltd accumulated 134,998 shares. Pinebridge Investments Limited Partnership invested in 0.8% or 690,882 shares. Duncker Streett owns 0.35% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 26,625 shares. Conning invested in 615,613 shares. Alethea Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 1.62% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 39,589 shares. Eagle Asset Inc reported 2.16M shares. Alpha Windward Limited Liability Company reported 0.04% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

