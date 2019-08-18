Union Pacific (UNP) Stock Rose While Soroban Capital Partners LP Cut Its Stake by $226.27 Million; As Diamondback Ener (FANG) Market Valuation Rose, Viking Fund Management Raised Stake

Viking Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Diamondback Ener (FANG) by 39.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Viking Fund Management Llc bought 31,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The institutional investor held 110,000 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.17 million, up from 79,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Viking Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Diamondback Ener for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.86B market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $97.26. About 1.14M shares traded. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 22.65% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FANG News: 09/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK CEO TRAVIS STICE COMMENTS ON 1Q CONFERENCE CALL; 10/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY SAYS 1Q PRODUCTION WAS UP 10% Q/Q; 09/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK WILL BE DISCIPLINED WITH ACQUISITION STRATEGY: CEO; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC – DIAMONDBACK EXPECTS TO TURN BETWEEN 170 AND 190 GROSS OPERATED HORIZONTAL WELLS TO PRODUCTION FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 24/05/2018 – Diamondback Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK EXPECTS MOST PRODUCTION TO GET INTERNATIONAL PRICES; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC – NARROWING FULL YEAR 2018 PRODUCTION GUIDANCE TO 110.0 – 116.0 MBOE/D; 24/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD FROM FIVE TO SEVEN; 24/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy, Inc. Announces Appointments to the Board of Directors; 09/05/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, A Subsidiary Of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Effective Date Of Tax Status Change From Pass-Thr

Soroban Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 34.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soroban Capital Partners Lp sold 1.35 million shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The hedge fund held 2.55 million shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $425.92 million, down from 3.90M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soroban Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.13B market cap company. The stock increased 2.34% or $3.8 during the last trading session, reaching $166.25. About 2.17 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 27/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CORP UNP.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $164 FROM $162; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Net $1.3B; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC IS HIRING WORKERS, HAS NO ONE ON FURLOUGHS; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS OPERATIONAL HEADWINDS TO CONTINUE IN 2Q; 10/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CORP UNP.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $148 FROM $143; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC NOW EXPECTS 75% PTC IMPLEMENTATON BY YR END 2018; 22/03/2018 – Laughlin AF Base: Laughlin safety, Union Pacific caution drivers crossing railroads; 09/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 26/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT AND DISCONTINUANCE OF SERVICE EXEMPTION–IN CERRO GORDO; 18/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 04/18/2018 05:18 PM

More notable recent Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Tech Giants Reporting Earnings This Week – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Here’s Why You Should Retain Diamondback (FANG) Stock Now – Nasdaq” published on June 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Court Decision Allows Continued Mining At Porgera – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why FANG Stocks Soared on Friday – Nasdaq” published on January 04, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Buy the FANG Stocks Sell-Off? – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

Viking Fund Management Llc, which manages about $1.05B and $401.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cons Edison Inc (NYSE:ED) by 6,000 shares to 14,000 shares, valued at $1.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 11,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,000 shares, and cut its stake in Kinder Morgan In (NYSE:KMI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.21, from 2.48 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 44 investors sold FANG shares while 146 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 156.78 million shares or 2.80% less from 161.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ranger Inv Mgmt Ltd Partnership invested 0% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Drexel Morgan And reported 0.28% stake. Clearbridge Invests Limited Co, New York-based fund reported 225 shares. Dana Invest Advsr invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Panagora Asset Inc holds 13,761 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 12,000 shares. Hsbc Hldgs Public Ltd Liability Corporation, United Kingdom-based fund reported 78,641 shares. Eagle Asset Management invested in 884,244 shares or 0.48% of the stock. Fjarde Ap accumulated 0.07% or 53,904 shares. Moors & Cabot has 3,292 shares. Stevens Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 4,383 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. First Washington reported 16,475 shares or 0.85% of all its holdings. Quantbot Technologies Lp has invested 0.05% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Scotia Cap Incorporated reported 5,074 shares stake. Fruth Investment Mgmt holds 0.1% or 2,301 shares.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $905,320 activity. 4,186 shares were bought by Stice Travis D., worth $399,968 on Friday, August 9.

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71 billion for 17.10 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual EPS reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

Soroban Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $10.82 billion and $5.52B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc by 541,653 shares to 3.08M shares, valued at $255.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Qorvo Inc by 147,493 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.95 million shares, and has risen its stake in Linde Plc.

More notable recent Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Are You An Income Investor? Don’t Miss Out On Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “International Competition And Trade Uncertainty Weigh On US Rail Volumes For Grain – Benzinga” published on August 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Union Pacific declares $0.97 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Union Pacific Corporation’s (NYSE:UNP) ROE Of 34% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Union Pacific: Hats Off – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 22, 2019.