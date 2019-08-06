Union Pacific (UNP) Stock Rose While Colony Group Decreased by $1.16 Million Its Position; Kwmg Lifted Its Centurylink (CTL) Stake by $718,674

Colony Group Llc decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 39.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Colony Group Llc sold 6,940 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The hedge fund held 10,576 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.77 million, down from 17,516 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Colony Group Llc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $167.33. About 605,777 shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT AND DISCONTINUANCE OF SERVICE EXEMPTION–IN CERRO GORDO; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Adds Union Pacific; 25/04/2018 – METROLINK ANNOUNCES PTC INTEROPERABILITY W/ UNION PACIFIC; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS MEXICO TRADE MADE UP 11% OF ITS 2017 VOLUME; 05/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC TO INVEST $38M IN NEW MEXICO TRANSPORTATION; 06/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS REDEMPTION RESULTED IN AN EARLY-EXTINGUISHMENT, NON-CASH, PRE-TAX CHARGE OF $85 MLN – SEC FILING; 22/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Rent the Runway, Union Pacific and Micron; 02/04/2018 – Union Pacific Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CORP – QTRLY OPERATING RATIO OF 64.6 PERCENT, IMPROVED 0.6 POINTS; 16/03/2018 – U.S. regulator to meet next month with disgruntled railroad customers

Kwmg Llc increased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 55.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kwmg Llc bought 65,334 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The institutional investor held 183,570 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.20 million, up from 118,236 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kwmg Llc who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $11.66. About 3.63M shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 14/03/2018 – Department of Justice approves CenturyLink’s proposed sale of former Level 3 metro network assets in Boise area to Syringa Networks; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR – UPON COMPLETION OF MERGER, THERMO COMPANIES EXPECTS TO INITIATE A RIGHTS OFFERING OF UP TO $100 MLN FOR MINORITY SHAREHOLDERS; 28/03/2018 – Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston Of Marvel’s “Avengers: Infinity War” Headline ACE Comic Con Seattle At The WaMu Theater & CenturyLink Field Event Center; 26/04/2018 – Globalstar Buyout Alert – National Securities Law Firm Seeks Higher Price for Globalstar Shareholders in Connection with Propos; 22/04/2018 – DJ CenturyLink Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTL); 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC – BRUCE HANKS HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS LEAD INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR; 09/05/2018 – CenturyLink 1Q Net $115M; 21/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Announces Operations, Labor Relations and Legal Appointments; 06/03/2018 – InsideSales.com Announces Next-Gen Al Technology for Sales; 06/03/2018 CenturyLink CEO Glen Post To Retire In May Effective On Date Of CenturyLink’s 2018 Annual Shareholders’ Meeting

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold CTL shares while 164 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 897.40 million shares or 12.72% more from 796.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Live Your Vision Lc invested in 0% or 755 shares. 424,207 are held by Royal London Asset Mgmt Limited. Glenmede Trust Na invested in 0% or 13,882 shares. Tortoise Invest Management Limited Liability Com accumulated 123 shares or 0% of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Insur Trust Fund owns 18,907 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Inc owns 2.76 million shares. Riggs Asset Managment Co Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 47 shares. Moreover, Gemmer Asset Mngmt Lc has 0% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Addison Comm has invested 0.19% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Shamrock Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0% or 2 shares. Veritable LP stated it has 10,568 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Axa reported 42,671 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Skba Cap Lc reported 757,400 shares. Moreover, Mackenzie Fincl has 0% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 16,894 shares. Tarbox Family Office Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL).

Since March 6, 2019, it had 9 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $3.05 million activity. STOREY JEFFREY K also bought $491,480 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) shares. 15,000 shares valued at $147,155 were bought by Dev Indraneel on Thursday, May 23. Shares for $404,250 were bought by CLONTZ STEVEN T. On Wednesday, May 15 PERRY HARVEY P bought $109,192 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) or 10,000 shares. GLENN T MICHAEL bought $196,600 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) on Wednesday, May 22.

Kwmg Llc, which manages about $403.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLB) by 6,930 shares to 5,503 shares, valued at $305,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 64,669 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,447 shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

More notable recent CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) news were published by: Gurufocus.com which released: “Longleaf Partners Comments on CenturyLink – GuruFocus.com” on July 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) A Good Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “CenturyLink Issues Redemption Notice for Senior Notes – PRNewswire” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “CenturyLink Collaborates with Alphabet’s Loon to Provide Internet Access in Earthquake-Affected Areas in Peru – PRNewswire” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “IEIC Welcomes New Founding Academic Member Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Bridge reported 14,129 shares stake. Guardian Tru Com holds 891 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Raab Moskowitz Asset Ltd Company accumulated 3,079 shares. 48,325 were reported by Banque Pictet Cie Sa. Boston Private Wealth owns 246,524 shares. Greenwood Gearhart reported 2.75% stake. Burt Wealth Advisors invested in 0.28% or 3,734 shares. Cibc World Markets Corporation has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Catalyst Cap Advisors Limited Liability holds 0.75% or 129,350 shares. Trexquant Inv Ltd Partnership has invested 0.53% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Conestoga Limited Liability has invested 0.02% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). 21,434 are owned by Susquehanna Intl Group Llp. Adage Cap Group Inc Ltd Liability accumulated 858,688 shares. Capital Research Global Investors stated it has 0.34% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Wellington Management Gp Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 20.56M shares.

More notable recent Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Hurricane Barry Left Its Mark, But Could Have Been Worse – Benzinga” on July 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Union Pacific: Cost Take-Outs Outweigh Headwinds – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Shippers Want More Changes To Demurrage And Accessorial Charges – Benzinga” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Union Pacific Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “When Should You Buy Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 03, 2019.

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.73B for 17.22 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual earnings per share reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.