Union Pacific (UNP) Stock Price Rose While Wintergreen Advisers Has Cut Its Position; Cogent Communications Hldgs (CCOI) Market Value Rose While Profund Advisors Has Upped Holding by $401,760

Wintergreen Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) by 19.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wintergreen Advisers Llc sold 9,706 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The hedge fund held 40,780 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.82 million, down from 50,486 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wintergreen Advisers Llc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.13B market cap company. The stock increased 2.34% or $3.8 during the last trading session, reaching $166.25. About 2.17 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500.

Profund Advisors Llc increased its stake in Cogent Communications Hldgs (CCOI) by 18.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Profund Advisors Llc bought 7,440 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.15% . The institutional investor held 46,798 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.54M, up from 39,358 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Profund Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cogent Communications Hldgs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.72B market cap company. The stock increased 4.43% or $2.46 during the last trading session, reaching $58.01. About 145,161 shares traded. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) has risen 21.29% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.29% the S&P500. Some Historical CCOI News: 23/04/2018 – CCOI:ISS NOT RECOMMENDING CO.’S INDEPENDENT DIRS IS UNWARRANTED; 06/04/2018 – Cogent Comms Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – COGENT BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 52C/SHR, FROM 50C, EST. 52C; 03/05/2018 – Cogent Communications 1Q EPS 15c; 09/03/2018 DJ Symbol for Cogent Holdings Ltd. (KJ9.SG) Now F83.SG; 03/05/2018 – COGENT COMMS 1Q EPS 15C, EST. 14C; 14/05/2018 – Cogent Comms Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – CCOI: ISS RECOMMENDATION VS SAY-ON-PAY VOTE THIS YR UNWARRANTED; 22/03/2018 – Cogent Reports: Active Managers on Shaky Ground in the Institutional Market; 24/05/2018 – Cogent Comms Presenting at Conference Jun 6

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71B for 17.10 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual EPS reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

