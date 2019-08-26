Union Pacific (UNP) Stock Price Rose While Westpac Banking Upped Position by $4.35 Billion; First National Bank Of Omaha Continues to Hold Stake in Adobe (ADBE)

Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 33.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westpac Banking Corp bought 26,019 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 102,762 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.18 billion, up from 76,743 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westpac Banking Corp who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $112.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $159.96. About 1.20 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 08/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: VALERO MARKETING AND SUPPLY COMPANY AND VALERO RAIL PARTNERS, LLC V. UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY; 10/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CORP UNP.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $148 FROM $143; 18/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 04/18/2018 05:18 PM; 09/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/09/2018 09:46 AM; 10/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CORP UNP.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $144 FROM $140; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern beats on revenue, still working to fix service; 21/04/2018 – DJ Union Pacific Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UNP); 08/05/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation CEO Lance Fritz to Address the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation Conference; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC TO FULLY IMPLEMENT PTC BY `NO LATER’ THAN 2020; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC: POSITIVE TRAIN CONTROL TWO-THIRDS IMPLEMENTED

First National Bank Of Omaha increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank Of Omaha bought 10,270 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 23,270 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.20M, up from 13,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank Of Omaha who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $138.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $3.32 during the last trading session, reaching $285.76. About 638,078 shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 17/04/2018 – Adobe Acquires Sayspring, a Platform for Voice Apps; 16/04/2018 – lnvoca Releases New Extension for Adobe Cloud Platform Launch; 15/03/2018 – Photoshop maker Adobe’s revenue rises 24 percent; 27/03/2018 – DialogTech Deepens Integration with Adobe Experience Cloud; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE TO BUY MAGENTO COMMERCE; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE 1Q DIGITAL EXPERIENCE REV. $554M; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: UNLIKELY TO BUY ANY LARGE CO., WILL GROW ORGANICALLY; 04/05/2018 – Adobe Named a Leader in 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Multichannel Marketing Hubs; 04/04/2018 – Adobe Summit: Experience Is Everything; 21/05/2018 – Permira Announces Sale of Magento Commerce to Adobe for US$1.68 billion

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal & General Group Inc Public Limited Company holds 0.49% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 5.14 million shares. Mawer Management Ltd holds 1.94% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) or 1.63 million shares. Archon Limited Liability Co stated it has 2.82% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Monetta Finance Service Inc owns 2.89% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 24,000 shares. Foundry Prtn Limited Liability, a Minnesota-based fund reported 76,274 shares. Sunbelt reported 0.4% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Greenwood Capital Assocs Limited Liability reported 37,577 shares stake. 1,827 were accumulated by Lourd Capital Llc. Schroder Investment Gp has 1.76M shares. First Interstate National Bank owns 45,030 shares or 1.68% of their US portfolio. Jennison Ltd Co accumulated 6.90 million shares. Wellington Shields & Limited accumulated 18,020 shares. Manufacturers Life The reported 0.55% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 437,419 shares for 0.66% of their portfolio. Tiemann Inv Advsrs Ltd holds 2,696 shares.

More notable recent Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why You Might Be Interested In Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Union Pacific: Cost Take-Outs Outweigh Headwinds – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “When Should You Buy Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Union Pacific Corporation’s (NYSE:UNP) ROE Of 34% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “International Competition And Trade Uncertainty Weigh On US Rail Volumes For Grain – Benzinga” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Westpac Banking Corp, which manages about $6057.80B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Saul Ctrs Inc (NYSE:BFS) by 1,697 shares to 28,750 shares, valued at $1.48B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 1,267 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 76,410 shares, and cut its stake in Easterly Govt Pptys Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr Limited Com holds 36.11 million shares. Barton Mngmt, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 3,200 shares. Grandfield And Dodd Llc accumulated 10,683 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Saturna Corporation accumulated 3.75% or 482,049 shares. Dorsey And Whitney Tru Limited Liability Company accumulated 5,066 shares. Plante Moran Fincl Limited Liability Corp invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). 1.11 million were reported by Fil Limited. Assetmark holds 0% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 540 shares. Moreover, Ckw Fincl Group has 0.01% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Cetera Advisor Networks Ltd Liability stated it has 0.06% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Nomura Asset Management Ltd reported 1.7% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Logan Management reported 26,868 shares. Geode Capital Mgmt Limited Company, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 6.31 million shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 228,833 shares. Rampart Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.49% or 16,155 shares in its portfolio.