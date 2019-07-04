Union Pacific (UNP) Stock Price Rose While Triangle Securities Wealth Management Cut Its Position; As Hershey Co (HSY) Valuation Rose, Hamel Associates Boosted Its Stake by $836,760

Hamel Associates Inc increased its stake in Hershey Co (HSY) by 211.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamel Associates Inc bought 7,340 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,815 shares of the specialty foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24M, up from 3,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamel Associates Inc who had been investing in Hershey Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.81B market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $138. About 718,455 shares traded. The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) has risen 38.04% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.61% the S&P500. Some Historical HSY News: 19/03/2018 – Sky News: US chocolate giant Hershey turns sour on taste of Tyrrells; 25/04/2018 – Hershey is grappling with the same concern its founder was in 1929: Is chocolate enough?; 03/04/2018 – Hershey to Invest $500 Million in Making More Sustainable Kisses; 20/03/2018 – Café Valley Bakery Introduces New Chocolate Cheesecake Brownie Bites Made with Hershey’s Chocolate; 04/05/2018 – Hershey Declares Quarterly Dividends; 26/04/2018 – Hershey 1Q Adj EPS $1.41; 03/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Hershey $Benchmark; 2Y +55-60, 3Y +60-65, 5Y +75a; 26/04/2018 – HERSHEY CO – EXPECTS TO DELIVER TOWARDS HIGH END OF $150 MLN TO $175 MLN MARGIN FOR GROWTH PROGRAM TARGET BY 2019; 27/04/2018 – Ad Age: Hershey gives McGarryBowen a piece of its creative business; 03/04/2018 – Hershey Announces Cocoa For Good, the Company’s Half-Billion Dollar Sustainable Cocoa Strategy

Triangle Securities Wealth Management decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 36.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Triangle Securities Wealth Management sold 2,340 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,990 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $667,000, down from 6,330 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $121.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $171.8. About 1.08 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 23.50% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 15/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO SAYS MAJOR SERVICE METRICS IMPROVING; 22/03/2018 – Laughlin AF Base: Laughlin safety, Union Pacific caution drivers crossing railroads; 27/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CORP UNP.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $164 FROM $162; 16/05/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation CFO Rob Knight to Address the Wolfe Research 11th Annual Global Transportation Conference; 06/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: BNSF RAILWAY COMPANY–TERMINAL TRACKAGE RIGHTS–KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY AND UNION PACIFIC; 15/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific – 03/15/2018 10:45 AM; 09/04/2018 – Mackenzie Cundill Value Exits McKesson, Cuts Union Pacific; 06/04/2018 – Union Pacific Expects Charge of $85M Pretax, Or 8c/Shr, on March Redemption of Debentures and Mortgage Bond; 09/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TEX; 09/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY — DISCONTINUANCE OF SERVICE EXEMPTION — IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TEX

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on July, 18 before the open. They expect $2.25 earnings per share, up 13.64% or $0.27 from last year’s $1.98 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.59 billion for 19.09 P/E if the $2.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual earnings per share reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.58% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Weatherstone Mgmt stated it has 2,172 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Cipher Lp invested in 59,599 shares or 0.79% of the stock. America First Invest Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 2,606 shares. Azimuth Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.93% or 82,772 shares. Meyer Handelman holds 0.12% or 13,500 shares in its portfolio. Johnson Fincl Incorporated stated it has 2,688 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Hedeker Wealth holds 1.96% or 17,672 shares in its portfolio. Huntington State Bank has 151,341 shares for 0.42% of their portfolio. Nelson Roberts Inv Lc invested in 0.02% or 517 shares. The California-based Stewart & Patten has invested 1.09% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). First Commonwealth Finance Corp Pa has invested 0.2% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Grandfield And Dodd Ltd Llc holds 11,954 shares. Southeast Asset Advisors Incorporated holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 1,254 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 1.08 million shares. 9,070 are held by Duncker Streett And Incorporated.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 47 investors sold HSY shares while 182 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 218 raised stakes. 107.36 million shares or 0.42% less from 107.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Research Cap Lc (Trc) owns 3,953 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Washington Trust Bancorp holds 1,566 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Credit Agricole S A reported 550 shares. Gulf Int Commercial Bank (Uk) owns 31,137 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Oregon-based Jensen Mgmt has invested 0.01% in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY). San Francisco Sentry Invest (Ca) holds 0% or 29 shares. Carroll owns 0.01% invested in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) for 1,363 shares. Federated Invsts Incorporated Pa has invested 0% in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY). Moreover, Arizona State Retirement Systems has 0.08% invested in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) for 55,088 shares. Parametric Port Assocs Limited Liability Corp owns 706,358 shares. Cetera Advisor Lc has invested 0.03% in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY). First Manhattan reported 0.01% stake. Baldwin Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 1,900 shares. Jfs Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.04% of its portfolio in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY). Smithfield reported 10,663 shares.

Hamel Associates Inc, which manages about $314.24 million and $222.81 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) by 142,359 shares to 25,000 shares, valued at $295,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) by 5,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,925 shares, and cut its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK).

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 insider sales for $262.62 million activity. Shares for $162,285 were sold by Buck Michele on Tuesday, January 22.