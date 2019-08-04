Union Pacific (UNP) Stock Price Rose While Rare Infrastructure LTD Upped Stake; Bristol Myers Squibb Co (Put) (BMY) Holder Alyeska Investment Group LP Has Boosted Holding

Rare Infrastructure Ltd increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 0.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rare Infrastructure Ltd bought 2,452 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 718,491 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $120.13M, up from 716,039 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $122.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $173.52. About 2.33 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 19/03/2018 – LISC: Union Pacific gives $3M to bolster U.S. workforce, lift communities; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES CARGO GAINS IN PLASTICS, INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT; 05/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC TO INVEST $38M IN NEW MEXICO TRANSPORTATION; 26/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT AND DISCONTINUANCE OF SERVICE EXEMPTION–IN CERRO GORDO; 13/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Raiload – 04/13/2018 03:22 PM; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS MEXICO TRADE MADE UP 11% OF ITS 2017 VOLUME; 26/03/2018 – Union Pacific Names TRAC lnterstar Preferred National Provider Of Emergency Road Service; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC: FULL PTC IMPLEMENTED ON PASSENGER LINES BY 2018; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES COAL HEADWINDS ON LOW NATURAL GAS PRICES; 27/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CORP UNP.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $164 FROM $162

Alyeska Investment Group Lp increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (Put) (BMY) by 56.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alyeska Investment Group Lp bought 179,546 shares as the company's stock declined 4.66% . The hedge fund held 500,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.86 million, up from 320,454 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alyeska Investment Group Lp who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $75.23B market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $45.99. About 17.93 million shares traded or 33.78% up from the average. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500.

Alyeska Investment Group Lp, which manages about $3.14B and $7.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF) by 318,525 shares to 389,639 shares, valued at $31.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Asure Software Inc (NASDAQ:ASUR) by 310,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 350,000 shares, and cut its stake in Nio Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Live Your Vision Ltd Liability reported 1,628 shares. Kanawha Cap Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.46% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 68,305 shares. Alps Advisors invested in 775,381 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Johnson Invest Counsel invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Hilton Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% stake. Oklahoma-based Advsr Ok has invested 0.05% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Washington Trust Bancshares holds 5,424 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Btc Cap Incorporated owns 84,174 shares. Proshare Advsrs Llc stated it has 0.08% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Element Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 53,506 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. Lowe Brockenbrough And Commerce Inc has invested 0.29% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Channing Management Ltd Liability holds 0.31% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 138,984 shares. Fincl Services invested in 0.31% or 30,091 shares. Pacific Global Inv Mgmt Co holds 10,840 shares.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $728,360 activity. 5,000 shares were bought by Samuels Theodore R. II, worth $236,440.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $728,360 activity. 5,000 shares were bought by Samuels Theodore R. II, worth $236,440.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baldwin Invest Management Limited Liability reported 10,736 shares. Institute For Wealth Mngmt Limited, Colorado-based fund reported 5,724 shares. Modera Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 0.16% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Tiemann Investment Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.34% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). 111,915 were reported by Rockland Co. Burns J W And Ny owns 7,276 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. First Citizens National Bank & Trust And Tru Co holds 0.29% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) or 15,428 shares. Pitcairn holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 5,440 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Manufacturers Life Insurance The has invested 0.55% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Shine Investment Advisory Services holds 0.17% or 2,133 shares in its portfolio. Sarasin & Prns Llp has 1% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 312,032 shares. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Co Ltd holds 0.37% or 14,279 shares. Schmidt P J Invest Management owns 42,320 shares. Moreover, Loews Corporation has 0% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 1,750 shares. Moreover, Canandaigua Bankshares And Trust has 0.35% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 11,025 shares.

Rare Infrastructure Ltd, which manages about $1.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) by 8,523 shares to 14,764 shares, valued at $543,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) by 2.23 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.86 million shares, and cut its stake in Genesee & Wyo Inc (NYSE:GWR).