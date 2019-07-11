Union Pacific (UNP) Stock Price Rose While Boston Family Office Increased by $461,588 Its Holding; Bluemountain Capital Management Cut Its Holding in Portland Gen Elec Co (POR) by $1.44 Million as Market Value Rose

Boston Family Office Llc increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Family Office Llc bought 2,764 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 141,163 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.60 million, up from 138,399 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Family Office Llc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.09B market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $2.3 during the last trading session, reaching $171.87. About 1.12M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 23.50% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CITES `UNANTICIPATED OPERATIONAL ISSUES’; 21/04/2018 – DJ Union Pacific Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UNP); 08/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: VALERO MARKETING AND SUPPLY COMPANY AND VALERO RAIL PARTNERS, LLC V. UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY; 18/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 04/18/2018 05:18 PM; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC 1Q EPS $1.68, EST. $1.66; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC 1Q OPER REV. $5.5B, EST. $5.38B; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO LANCE FRITZ SAYS HIRING BONUSES HAVE BEEN IMPLEMENTED BY CO IN CERTAIN AREAS ONLY AND NOT ACROSS THE BOARD – CNBC; 19/03/2018 – Louisiana Transportation Infrastructure Receives $87 M Boost From Union Pacific; 07/05/2018 – Union Pacific is Top Class l Railroad on Military Times’ Best for Vets Employer Rankings; 15/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/15/2018 05:42 AM

Bluemountain Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Portland Gen Elec Co (POR) by 97.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluemountain Capital Management Llc sold 28,237 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.33% with the market. The hedge fund held 735 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38,000, down from 28,972 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluemountain Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Portland Gen Elec Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.95B market cap company. It closed at $55.44 lastly. It is down 30.43% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.00% the S&P500. Some Historical POR News: 10/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC CO POR.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $42 FROM $41; 19/04/2018 – DJ Portland General Electric Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (POR); 27/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC CO POR.N – QTRLY TOTAL RETAIL REVENUES $454 MLN VS. $506 MLN; 22/05/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC – ISSUES REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS SEEKING ADDITIONAL 100 AVERAGE MEGAWATTS OF RENEWABLE POWER GENERATING RE; 27/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC CO POR.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 SHR VIEW $2.10 TO $2.25; 14/05/2018 – Fuller & Thaler Adds Portland General, Exits G-III Apparel: 13F; 27/04/2018 – Portland General Electric 1Q EPS 72c; 05/04/2018 – Puget Energy strategic suitors try for a full buyout; 25/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC CO POR.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.3625/SHR; 27/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC CO POR.N – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $495 MLN VS $530 MLN

Analysts await Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.52 EPS, up 1.96% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.51 per share. POR’s profit will be $46.47M for 26.65 P/E if the $0.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Portland General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.59% negative EPS growth.

