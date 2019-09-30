Union Pacific (UNP) Stake Maintained by Soroban Capital Partners Lp; Highfields Capital Management LP Lowered Its Grupo Televisa Sa (TV) Stake by $3.72 Million; Stock Price Declined

Highfields Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Grupo Televisa Sa (TV) by 6.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highfields Capital Management Lp sold 464,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.80% . The hedge fund held 6.63 million shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $55.92 million, down from 7.09M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highfields Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Grupo Televisa Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $9.5. About 1.75 million shares traded. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) has declined 52.54% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.54% the S&P500. Some Historical TV News: 23/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Grupo Televisa S.A.B. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 4, 2018; 27/04/2018 – TELEVISA PRIME TIME RATINGS IN FLAGSHIP CHANNEL GREW 4%; 26/04/2018 – TELEVISA 1Q AD REV. MXN4.27B; 26/04/2018 – Televisa’s Ad Sales Turn Around as Currency Weighs on Profit; 07/05/2018 – TELEVISA SAB TLVACPO.MX : SANTANDER CUTS YEAR END 2018 TARGET PRICE TO M$77 FROM M$84; 21/03/2018 – Class Action Lawsuit on Behalf of Grupo Televisa Investors Announced by Holzer & Holzer; 27/04/2018 – TELEVISA HAS REDUCED HEADCOUNT IN FINANCE, ADMIN UNITS BY 10%; 14/03/2018 – Netflix is reportedly planning to make a weekly TV news show to rival CBS’ ’60 Minutes’; 26/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Grupo Televisa S.A.B. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 4, 2018; 27/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns ‘BBB+’ Debt Rating On Grupo Televisa

Soroban Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 69.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soroban Capital Partners Lp bought 1.77 million shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The hedge fund held 4.32M shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $730.57 million, up from 2.55M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soroban Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $162.69. About 3.21 million shares traded or 2.50% up from the average. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 09/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY — DISCONTINUANCE OF SERVICE EXEMPTION — IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TEX; 21/04/2018 – DJ Union Pacific Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UNP); 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS PTC IMPLEMENTATION IS HURTING TRAIN SPEED; 11/05/2018 – Van Eck Adds C&J. Energy Services Inc., Exits Union Pacific: 13F; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC DETAILS POSITIVE TRAIN CONTROL ROLLOUT ON WEBSITE; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC: $40M HEADWIND FROM 1Q `OPERATIONAL CHALLENGES’; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC: FULL PTC IMPLEMENTED ON PASSENGER LINES BY 2018; 08/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: VALERO MARKETING AND SUPPLY COMPANY AND VALERO RAIL PARTNERS, LLC V. UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY; 02/05/2018 – Union Pacific Above Peer Average; 09/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15

More notable recent Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) news were published by: Cnbc.com which released: “Slack’s successful debut on the NYSE – CNBC” on June 21, 2019, also Cnbc.com with their article: “Stocks close little changed as tech shares and Ford weigh on the market – CNBC” published on September 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “An Intrinsic Calculation For Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Suggests It’s 36% Undervalued – Yahoo Finance” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) were released by: Cnbc.com and their article: “Slack reference price set at $26 per share: NYSE – CNBC” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “An Intrinsic Calculation For Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Suggests It’s 36% Undervalued – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Analysts await Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.04 EPS, down 50.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.08 per share. TV’s profit will be $23.12 million for 59.38 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.08 actual EPS reported by Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% negative EPS growth.

Soroban Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $10.82B and $6.66 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 573,297 shares to 1.24M shares, valued at $247.74 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold UNP shares while 551 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 521.61 million shares or 0.16% less from 522.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Whalerock Point Prtnrs Ltd Llc holds 17,077 shares. Panagora Asset Inc reported 385,512 shares. Miller Howard Invs Inc owns 19,464 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Advsr Management Ltd Co holds 0.03% or 2,787 shares in its portfolio. Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 141,115 shares or 1.7% of their US portfolio. Kings Point Cap Management holds 0.2% or 6,366 shares. Stevens First Principles Inv Advsr invested in 1,102 shares. Moreover, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams has 1.03% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Buffington Mohr Mcneal invested 0.22% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Edgar Lomax Va accumulated 250,780 shares or 2.89% of the stock. The Alabama-based Regions Fincl has invested 0.25% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Edgestream Prtnrs LP accumulated 88,678 shares or 1.69% of the stock. 7,700 are held by Ar Asset Mgmt. Shelter Mutual Ins Com reported 2.7% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Pittenger & Anderson holds 0.81% or 64,163 shares.