Union Pacific (UNP) Stake Maintained by Palestra Capital Management Llc; Global Thematic Partners Lowered Vipshop Hldgs LTD (VIPS) Stake by $21.55 Million as Shares Declined

Global Thematic Partners Llc decreased its stake in Vipshop Hldgs Ltd (VIPS) by 40.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Global Thematic Partners Llc sold 2.69M shares as the company’s stock declined 13.04% . The institutional investor held 4.03M shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $34.76 million, down from 6.72 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Global Thematic Partners Llc who had been investing in Vipshop Hldgs Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.38% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $9.45. About 4.17M shares traded. Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) has declined 21.24% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.24% the S&P500. Some Historical VIPS News: 14/05/2018 – Vipshop Holdings 1Q EPS 12c; 14/05/2018 – VIPSHOP HOLDINGS 1Q REV. $3.2B, EST. $3.08B; 14/05/2018 – VIPS SEES 2Q REV. 20.5B YUAN TO 21.3B YUAN, EST. 21.37B YUAN; 14/05/2018 – VIPSHOP HOLDINGS LTD – QTRLY NET EARNINGS PER ADS RMB 0.77; 14/05/2018 – VIPSHOP HOLDINGS LTD – LOOKING AHEAD, WILL CONTINUE TO WORK CLOSELY WITH TENCENT AND JD.COM IN ORDER TO IMPROVE TRAFFIC FLOW AND CONVERSION RATES; 30/03/2018 Vipshop Investing in a Private Equity Fund; 14/05/2018 – VIPSHOP HOLDINGS 1Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 17C, EST. 17C; 30/03/2018 – Vipshop to Invest Up to $250 Million in Private-Equity Fund; 14/05/2018 – Vipshop Holdings 1Q Rev $3.2B; 14/05/2018 – Vipshop Holdings Sees 2Q Rev CNY20.5B-CNY21.3B

Palestra Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 12.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palestra Capital Management Llc bought 118,055 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The hedge fund held 1.06 million shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $178.93M, up from 940,040 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palestra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $2.5 during the last trading session, reaching $168.95. About 2.55 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 08/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Conference May 15; 19/03/2018 – Louisiana Transportation Infrastructure Receives $87 M Boost From Union Pacific; 07/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MO; 21/04/2018 – DJ Union Pacific Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UNP); 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/07/2018 06:36 AM; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CITES `UNANTICIPATED OPERATIONAL ISSUES’; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Rev $5.48B; 12/03/2018 – Kansas Transportation Infrastructure Receives $113 million Boost from Union Pacific; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC: FULL PTC IMPLEMENTED ON PASSENGER LINES BY 2018; 09/05/2018 – Forsta AP-Fonden Adds Union Pacific, Exits Enbridge Inc: 13F

Global Thematic Partners Llc, which manages about $12.76B and $1.87B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Credicorp Ltd (NYSE:BAP) by 13,885 shares to 77,093 shares, valued at $17.65 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in V F Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 97,234 shares in the quarter, for a total of 321,478 shares, and has risen its stake in Spotify Technology S A.

Analysts await Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.13 EPS, up 85.71% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.07 per share. VIPS’s profit will be $86.79M for 18.17 P/E if the $0.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.19 actual EPS reported by Vipshop Holdings Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -31.58% negative EPS growth.

Palestra Capital Management Llc, which manages about $755.46 million and $3.44 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS) by 897,224 shares to 1.42M shares, valued at $105.48M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 46,235 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 924,990 shares, and cut its stake in Worldpay Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 47 investors sold UNP shares while 551 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 521.61 million shares or 0.16% less from 522.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Edge Wealth Limited Company accumulated 2,630 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Kcm Advisors Ltd Liability Com holds 17,098 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. The Illinois-based Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited Liability has invested 0.27% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). The Switzerland-based Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.58% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Bokf Na stated it has 0.41% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). 5,940 are owned by Roberts Glore Il. Arcadia Inv Mgmt Corporation Mi holds 374 shares. J Goldman & Communications LP invested in 73,386 shares. Arete Wealth Advisors Lc owns 0.15% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 4,438 shares. Moreover, Brown Advisory Lc has 0.39% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 8,738 shares. Tiverton Asset Management Lc stated it has 74,119 shares or 0.45% of all its holdings. 18.48M were accumulated by Fmr Ltd. North Carolina-based Sheets Smith Wealth Mgmt has invested 0.45% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Kemper Master Retirement Trust reported 13,700 shares.

