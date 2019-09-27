Union Pacific (UNP) Stake Held by Chilton Investment Co Llc; Osmium Partners Lowered Its Position in Tucows (TCX) by $1.07 Million

Osmium Partners Llc decreased its stake in Tucows Inc (TCX) by 10.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osmium Partners Llc sold 17,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 43.43% . The hedge fund held 142,778 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.71M, down from 160,278 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osmium Partners Llc who had been investing in Tucows Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $573.70 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $53.8. About 17,174 shares traded. Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) has declined 17.63% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TCX News: 09/05/2018 – TUCOWS INC TC.TO – QTRLY NET REVENUE $95.79 MLN VS $69.57 MLN; 16/03/2018 Tucows Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Caption Management Buys New 1% Position in Tucows; 23/04/2018 – Tucows Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Tucows Short-Interest Ratio Rises 25% to 47 Days; 09/05/2018 – Tucows 1Q EPS 35c; 30/04/2018 – Ting Internet to bring gigabit fiber Internet to Fuquay-Varina, NC; 09/05/2018 – TUCOWS INC TC.TO – QTRLY BASIC NET EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE $0.35; 09/05/2018 – Tucows 1Q Rev $95.8M; 15/05/2018 – Steamboat Capital Partners LLC Exits Position in Tucows

Chilton Investment Co Llc increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 21.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chilton Investment Co Llc bought 102,916 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The hedge fund held 580,324 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $98.14M, up from 477,408 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chilton Investment Co Llc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $163.15. About 1.35M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 05/03/2018 UNION PACIFIC TO INVEST $450M IN TEXAS TRANSPORTATION IN 2018; 15/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO SAYS MAJOR SERVICE METRICS IMPROVING; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific profit rises 22.2 pct; 21/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY — ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION — IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX; 27/04/2018 – Union Pacific Announces National Park Foundation Partnership Encouraging Next Gen to Explore America’s Backyard; 29/05/2018 – Union Pacific Delivers on its Mission of Service; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Adds Union Pacific; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CITES `UNANTICIPATED OPERATIONAL ISSUES’; 06/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: BNSF RAILWAY COMPANY–TERMINAL TRACKAGE RIGHTS–KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY AND UNION PACIFIC; 22/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Rent the Runway, Union Pacific and Micron

Analysts await Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, down 34.00% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.5 per share. TCX’s profit will be $3.52 million for 40.76 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual earnings per share reported by Tucows Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.50% EPS growth.

