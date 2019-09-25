Union Pacific (UNP) Shares Rose While Montecito Bank & Trust Trimmed Position by $334,789; Presima Continues to Hold Stake in Sl Green Rlty (SLG)

Montecito Bank & Trust decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 17.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montecito Bank & Trust sold 1,981 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 9,538 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.61 million, down from 11,519 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $163.6. About 4.18M shares traded or 34.95% up from the average. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC `OPTIMISTIC’ ABOUT TIGHT TRUCK MARKET; 13/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/13/2018 03:24 PM; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/07/2018 04:20 PM; 26/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT AND DISCONTINUANCE OF SERVICE EXEMPTION–IN CERRO GORDO; 22/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Rent the Runway, Union Pacific and Micron; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton Adds Union Pacific, Exits GE, Cuts CIBC: 13F; 08/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: VALERO MARKETING AND SUPPLY COMPANY AND VALERO RAIL PARTNERS, LLC V. UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY; 12/03/2018 – Kansas Transportation Infrastructure Receives $113 million Boost from Union Pacific; 15/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/15/2018 05:42 AM; 09/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15

Presima Inc increased its stake in Sl Green Rlty Corp (SLG) by 5.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Presima Inc bought 8,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.18% . The institutional investor held 158,200 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.72M, up from 149,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Presima Inc who had been investing in Sl Green Rlty Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $81.46. About 509,480 shares traded. SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) has declined 19.35% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.35% the S&P500. Some Historical SLG News: 11/04/2018 – SL Green Announces Sale of 1745 Broadway Office Condominium and Two Suburban Office Properties; 24/04/2018 – SL Green Inks Third Largest Lease at One Vanderbilt; 18/04/2018 – SL Green Realty’s Profit Gets Boost from Real Estate Sales, Revenue Drops; 25/04/2018 – SL GREEN: MCDERMOTT WILL SIGNED 20-YR LEASE FOR ONE VANDERBILT; 04/05/2018 – SL GREEN REALTY CORP – COTY IS EXPECTED TO TAKE POSSESSION OF PROPERTY IN JULY 2018; 11/04/2018 – SL GREEN REALTY CORP – DEAL FOR A SALE PRICE OF $633 MLN; 18/04/2018 – SL GREEN 1Q FFO/SHR $1.66, EST. $1.65; 25/04/2018 – SL Green signs law firm to One Vanderbilt tower in New York; 19/04/2018 – SL GREEN FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 10/05/2018 – SL Green to Sell Fee Interest at 635 Madison Avenue for $151M

Presima Inc, which manages about $1.11 billion and $627.64M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Avalonbay Cmntys Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 79,400 shares to 360,300 shares, valued at $73.21 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kite Rlty Group Tr (NYSE:KRG) by 42,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,500 shares, and cut its stake in Digital Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:DLR).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 38 investors sold SLG shares while 100 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 78.59 million shares or 0.05% more from 78.55 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Asset Mngmt One Com Ltd holds 0.08% or 205,554 shares. France-based Bnp Paribas Asset Holdings Sa has invested 0% in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG). First Republic Investment stated it has 0% of its portfolio in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG). 4,443 were reported by Gateway Advisers Ltd. The New York-based Amer Grp Incorporated has invested 0.01% in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG). 6,800 are owned by Fort Washington Invest Advsr Oh. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 12,253 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has 10,111 shares. 158,200 are held by Presima. Proshare Limited Liability has 41,065 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Illinois-based Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Incorporated has invested 0% in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG). Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0% of its portfolio in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) for 202,660 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Limited Liability Co accumulated 0.05% or 1.59M shares. Boothbay Fund Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 14,829 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur New York has 17,053 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.

Montecito Bank & Trust, which manages about $331.04 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walt Disney Co/The (NYSE:DIS) by 7,995 shares to 24,877 shares, valued at $3.47 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dominion Resources Inc/Va (NYSE:D) by 7,050 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,268 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Etf (VOO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold UNP shares while 551 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 521.61 million shares or 0.16% less from 522.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Janney Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.02% or 2,199 shares in its portfolio. Boston Family Office Limited stated it has 2.48% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Nuwave Invest Lc holds 3,903 shares. Prudential Plc holds 0.05% or 100,404 shares in its portfolio. Ancora Advsrs Limited Liability Company stated it has 24,527 shares. Headinvest Lc invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Arizona State Retirement accumulated 154,462 shares. Sabal Trust accumulated 1.79% or 120,426 shares. Endurance Wealth Mngmt reported 14,554 shares or 0.39% of all its holdings. Smith Moore & Com has 0.43% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 11,266 shares. Ashmore Wealth Limited Liability Com owns 373,549 shares. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc has invested 0.01% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). The California-based Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt has invested 0.32% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Rockland Com holds 80,394 shares. Rare Infrastructure Ltd stated it has 688,094 shares or 8.33% of all its holdings.

