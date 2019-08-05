Union Pacific (UNP) Shares Rose While Cypress Asset Management Trimmed by $326,652 Its Stake; International Business Machscom (IBM) Holder Somerset Trust Company Lowered Its Position by $1.66 Million as Stock Value Rose

Somerset Trust Company decreased its stake in International Business Machscom (IBM) by 99.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerset Trust Company sold 11,721 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 84 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12,000, down from 11,805 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerset Trust Company who had been investing in International Business Machscom for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $130.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.04% or $3.07 during the last trading session, reaching $147.25. About 8.10M shares traded or 129.61% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 20/03/2018 – WlSeKey Introduces lNeS #Think2018, a Security Broker Solution, Designed to Secure Devices, Cloud & IOT Applications, Integrated with IBM’s new Watson IoT Platform; 16/04/2018 – Marsh Collaborates with IBM, ACORD, and ISN to Apply Blockchain Technology for First Commercial Proof of Insurance; 18/04/2018 – Markets Now: Dow Gains 20 Points as IBM Caps Upside — Barron’s Blog; 27/03/2018 – Direct Access to IBM Cloud Services Now Available at Interxion Data Centres Across Europe via Cloud Connect; 14/03/2018 – IBM Study: Responding to Cybersecurity Incidents Still a Major Challenge for Businesses; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q OPERATING EPS $2.45, EST. $2.42; AFFIRMS YEAR VIEWS; 04/05/2018 – Buffett says Berkshire has ended a difficult chapter in its investment in IBM while ramping up its stake in Apple; 05/03/2018 – IBM settles legal dispute with diversity officer hired by Microsoft; 14/05/2018 – IBM Executives Press U.S. Lawmakers Not to Adopt EU Privacy Law; 20/03/2018 – IBM Backs 2018 Adj EPS $13.80

Cypress Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 7.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Asset Management Inc sold 1,956 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 25,545 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.27M, down from 27,501 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $122.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $173.52. About 2.33 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 21/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY — ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION — IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX; 29/05/2018 – Union Pacific Delivers on its Mission of Service; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Adds Union Pacific; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CITES `UNANTICIPATED OPERATIONAL ISSUES’; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton Adds Union Pacific, Exits GE, Cuts CIBC: 13F; 06/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/06/2018 10:32 AM; 21/04/2018 – DJ Union Pacific Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UNP); 22/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Rent the Runway, Union Pacific and Micron; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific profit rises 22.2 pct; 15/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO SAYS MAJOR SERVICE METRICS IMPROVING

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Crossvault Cap Management Ltd Liability has 6,240 shares. Jnba Financial Advsrs owns 0.05% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 1,648 shares. Benin holds 5,057 shares. Nuwave Inv Ltd Liability reported 0% stake. Hallmark has 17,504 shares. Centurylink Investment Mngmt Com stated it has 1.03% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Field & Main Bank has invested 0.37% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). 21,410 were accumulated by Bontempo Ohly Cap Mngmt Lc. Patten & Patten Tn invested 0.11% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Moreover, Guyasuta Invest Advisors has 0.83% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Windward Mngmt Company Ca accumulated 16,189 shares. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Com reported 8,000 shares stake. Ar Asset Mngmt invested 1.34% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Heritage Wealth Advsrs invested in 3,969 shares or 0% of the stock. Connors Investor Services holds 0.03% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 1,742 shares.

Somerset Trust Company, which manages about $190.12 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centene Corp Del Com (NYSE:CNC) by 7,957 shares to 15,964 shares, valued at $847,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.48 EPS, up 1.75% or $0.06 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $3.08 billion for 10.58 P/E if the $3.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual EPS reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.78% EPS growth.

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71 billion for 17.85 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual EPS reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

Cypress Asset Management Inc, which manages about $294.12M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 283 shares to 3,758 shares, valued at $6.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 11,001 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,201 shares, and has risen its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Howard Capital reported 0.24% stake. Peapack Gladstone Corp accumulated 2.08% or 274,822 shares. Boys Arnold Inc accumulated 5,263 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Sei holds 485,645 shares. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc owns 622,816 shares. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc owns 1,254 shares. Brinker Incorporated has invested 0.27% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Obermeyer Wood Inv Counsel Lllp invested 0.06% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset invested in 72,013 shares. Grassi Invest Mngmt invested in 53,383 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt owns 16,468 shares. Greenwood Cap Associate Ltd Liability Com has 1.61% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Bokf Na has 0.4% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Wade G W & reported 0.04% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Thomasville Natl Bank invested in 2,746 shares.