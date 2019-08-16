Union Pacific (UNP) Shares Rose While Boston Family Office Has Upped Position; As Vz (VZ) Valuation Declined, Davenport & Company Lifted Holding by $1.68 Million

Davenport & Company Llc increased its stake in Vz (VZ) by 2.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davenport & Company Llc bought 28,421 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 1.02 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.47M, up from 994,211 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davenport & Company Llc who had been investing in Vz for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $233.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $56.35. About 4.05M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/04/2018 – VERIZON 1Q OPER REV. $31.8B, EST. $31.28B; 21/03/2018 – Facebook, Cambridge Analytica sued in U.S. by users over data harvesting; 07/03/2018 – VERIZON’S DUNNE: LACK OF PHONES THIS YEAR FOR MOBILE 5G; 10/04/2018 – Ransomware still a top cybersecurity threat, warns Verizon 2018 Data Breach Investigations Report; 27/03/2018 – Verizon Risk Report Transforms Security Decision Making; 16/03/2018 – Verizon Completes Successful Test of Cisco’s Hybrid Information-Centric Networking in its Network; 09/05/2018 – Verizon Presenting at Conference May 14; 20/04/2018 – A source tells CNBC the department’s antitrust division has sent requests for information to all four major carriers: AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint; 18/04/2018 – Verizon Names K. Guru Gowrappan as Oath President and Oper Chief; 20/04/2018 – VERIZON CONFIRMS U.S. JUSTICE DEPARTMENT INQUIRY INTO E-SIM STANDARDS, CALLS IT ‘MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING – SPOKESMAN

Boston Family Office Llc increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Family Office Llc bought 2,764 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 141,163 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.60 million, up from 138,399 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Family Office Llc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.29% or $3.73 during the last trading session, reaching $166.18. About 804,221 shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q EPS $1.68; 15/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/15/2018 05:42 AM; 23/05/2018 – Union Pacific Chief Praises GE-Wabtec Railroad Deal; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS COAL AND COKE WERE DOWN 3 PCT DRIVEN PRIMARILY BY A CONTRACT CHANGE, COUPLED WITH LOWER NATURAL GAS PRICES – CONF CALL; 22/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Forsta AP-Fonden Adds Union Pacific, Exits Enbridge Inc: 13F; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Rev $5.48B; 15/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific – 03/15/2018 08:23 AM; 21/04/2018 – DJ Union Pacific Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UNP); 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Adds Union Pacific

Boston Family Office Llc, which manages about $1.02B and $925.33 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) by 4,895 shares to 4,085 shares, valued at $681,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) by 73,095 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 71,851 shares, and cut its stake in United Technologies (NYSE:UTX).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shelton Cap Mgmt has 1,214 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards And Incorporated reported 6,338 shares. Moreover, S&Co Incorporated has 1.26% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Lincoln Cap Limited Com holds 12,436 shares. Aureus Asset Mngmt Lc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1,350 shares. Penobscot Invest Mgmt invested in 0.83% or 23,547 shares. Moreover, Paloma Mgmt Company has 0.7% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Evercore Wealth Management Limited holds 59,239 shares. Ronna Sue Cohen has invested 0.88% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Security Retail Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia holds 2.64% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) or 13,652 shares. Exchange Cap Management has invested 0.62% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Royal Bancorp Of Canada invested in 3.41M shares or 0.24% of the stock. Arcadia Mngmt Corp Mi stated it has 374 shares. Everence Capital Mngmt Incorporated reported 15,970 shares stake. Spectrum Group owns 0.03% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 627 shares.

Davenport & Company Llc, which manages about $7.13B and $8.02 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wba by 7,522 shares to 101,690 shares, valued at $6.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Meli (NASDAQ:MELI) by 2,327 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 69,824 shares, and cut its stake in Seb (NYSEMKT:SEB).