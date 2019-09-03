Union Pacific (UNP) Shares Rose While American Money Management Lowered by $307,447 Its Stake; Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holder Chase Investment Counsel Lowered Stake

Chase Investment Counsel Corp decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 58.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chase Investment Counsel Corp sold 15,769 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 11,126 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24M, down from 26,895 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $243.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $135.93. About 3.75 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Comcast cash bid may spark Fox shareholder revolt; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – EXPECTS TO TRANSITION TO FINANCIAL REPORTING UNDER NEW STRUCTURE BY BEGINNING OF FISCAL 2019; 09/03/2018 – Variety: Cindy Davis, Research and Marketing Executive, Set to Leave Disney-ABC; 08/05/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: CMCSA, FOXA, DIS, DF, DISH, IT & more; 09/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY ON MARCH 9, REPLACED EXISTING $2.5 BLN 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT & ITS EXISTING $2.25 BILLION FIVE-YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT; 09/03/2018 – Here’s a bird’s eye view of Disney’s new Star Wars theme park; 12/04/2018 – UK’S TAKEOVER PANEL – EXECUTIVE CONSIDERS SECURING CONTROL OF SKY MIGHT REASONABLY BE CONSIDERED TO BE SIGNIFICANT PURPOSE OF DISNEY’S ACQUIRING CONTROL OF FOX; 24/05/2018 – Comcast and Disney fight it out for 21st Century Fox assets; 15/03/2018 – SKY – AGREEMENT RELATES TO DISCLOSURE OF INFORMATION FOR PURPOSE OF ENABLING 21CF AND DISNEY TO ASSESS AND, IF NECESSARY, OBTAIN CERTAIN ANTITRUST APPROVALS; 07/05/2018 – Comcast readies all-cash gate crash of Disney-Fox deal

American Money Management Llc decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 7.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Money Management Llc sold 1,841 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 24,242 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.05M, down from 26,083 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Money Management Llc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $109.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.66% or $2.69 during the last trading session, reaching $159.27. About 2.16 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Net $1.3B; 29/05/2018 – Union Pacific Delivers on its Mission of Service; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS PTC IMPLEMENTATION IS HURTING TRAIN SPEED; 22/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Rent the Runway, Union Pacific and Micron; 15/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific – 03/15/2018 10:45 AM; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS OPERATIONAL HEADWINDS TO CONTINUE IN 2Q; 18/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/18/2018 02:39 PM; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific Raises Freight Rates as Safety Gear Slows Trains; 07/05/2018 – Union Pacific is Top Class I Railroad on Military Times’ Best for Vets Employer Rankings; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Rev $5.48B

Chase Investment Counsel Corp, which manages about $422.50 million and $194.35M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 19,380 shares to 28,635 shares, valued at $1.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 25,492 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,941 shares, and has risen its stake in Ss&C Technologis Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shine Invest Advisory Services Inc holds 0.17% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 3,210 shares. Moreover, Grimes & Incorporated has 0.7% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Founders Securities Limited reported 0.07% stake. Autus Asset Mgmt Ltd Co has invested 1.51% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Havens Advsrs Ltd Liability Co holds 1.19% or 11,100 shares in its portfolio. Wolverine Asset Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 0.01% or 7,258 shares. Chilton Cap Mngmt Limited reported 1.2% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Ci Invs invested in 0.18% or 286,800 shares. Greenwood Cap Associate Limited Liability Corporation holds 3.1% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 108,746 shares. New England Retirement Grp Inc Inc stated it has 0.24% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Country Club Commerce Na stated it has 0.81% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 1.33 million shares. Ckw Finance Gru reported 0.03% stake. Guyasuta Inv Inc owns 9,225 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Graybill Bartz And Assocs Ltd, a Illinois-based fund reported 27,061 shares.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.94 billion for 31.47 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual earnings per share reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 87 are held by Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Liability Company. Mutual Of Omaha Commercial Bank Wealth Management reported 0.28% stake. Cambridge Investment Rech Advisors invested in 65,512 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Kidder Stephen W reported 0.12% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 28,011 shares. Rothschild Il invested in 0.07% or 3,611 shares. Spc accumulated 11,415 shares. Archon Lc accumulated 80,000 shares. Rockland Trust has invested 1.98% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Ballentine Partners Lc reported 7,208 shares. Malaga Cove Ltd Liability Corp holds 1,200 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Mngmt Associates Ny reported 2,000 shares. Meeder Asset invested in 0.91% or 68,556 shares. City holds 1,313 shares. Broderick Brian C reported 14,214 shares.

American Money Management Llc, which manages about $201.60M and $179.86 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Msci Usa Strategicfactors Etf by 48,517 shares to 52,219 shares, valued at $4.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 21,070 shares in the quarter, for a total of 54,129 shares, and has risen its stake in The Charles Schwab Corp (NYSE:SCHW).

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.67B for 16.39 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual earnings per share reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.