Union Pacific (UNP) Shareholder Wintergreen Advisers Trimmed Stake by $1.62 Million; Birch Run Capital Advisors LP Has Raised Par Pacific Holdings (PARR) Position by $2.77 Million

Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Par Pacific Holdings Inc (PARR) by 26.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp bought 163,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.61% with the market. The hedge fund held 779,478 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.88 million, up from 616,478 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Par Pacific Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $22.6. About 209,570 shares traded. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEMKT:PARR) has risen 18.30% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.87% the S&P500. Some Historical PARR News: 08/05/2018 – PAR PACIFIC 1Q REV. $765.4M; 08/05/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 1Q Rev $765.4M; 08/05/2018 – PAR PACIFIC HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY REVENUES $765.4 MLN VS $605.3 MLN; 07/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings Names Ivan Guerra Chief Accounting Officer; 05/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 4Q EPS 41c; 08/05/2018 – PAR PACIFIC 1Q ADJ EPS 18C, EST. $0.0; 05/03/2018 – PAR PACIFIC HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY REVENUES $663.1 MLN VS $563.1 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 1Q EPS 33c; 05/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 4Q Rev $663.1M

Wintergreen Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) by 19.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wintergreen Advisers Llc sold 9,706 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The hedge fund held 40,780 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.82 million, down from 50,486 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wintergreen Advisers Llc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $116.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 6.05% or $10.6 during the last trading session, reaching $164.55. About 10.67 million shares traded or 235.59% up from the average. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 23.50% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 15/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO BEGINS BANK OF AMERICA CONF. PRESENTATION; 22/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 – Louisiana Transportation Infrastructure Receives $87 million Boost from Union Pacific; 12/03/2018 – Kansas Transportation Infrastructure Receives $113 million Boost from Union Pacific; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC TO MISS 2019 TARGET OF 60% OPERATING RATIO; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO LANCE FRITZ SAYS HIRING BONUSES HAVE BEEN IMPLEMENTED BY CO IN CERTAIN AREAS ONLY AND NOT ACROSS THE BOARD – CNBC; 06/03/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation CFO Rob Knight to Address the J.P. Morgan 2018 Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 06/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC – ON MARCH 15, CO REDEEMED $155 MLN OF DEBENTURES & MORTGAGE BONDS BOUGHT BY CO’S UNIT IN 1982 ACQUISITION OF MISSOURI PACIFIC RAILROAD; 23/05/2018 – Union Pacific Chief Praises GE-Wabtec Railroad Deal; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS COAL, INTL INTERMODAL DRAGGING ON PRICING

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Maryland-based Brown Advisory Incorporated has invested 0.02% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Bowen Hanes & Inc has 1.84% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Campbell Comm Inv Adviser Limited Liability Company reported 0.1% stake. 183 were accumulated by Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability. Optimum Inv Advsrs holds 20,453 shares or 1.12% of its portfolio. Mairs Pwr Incorporated owns 0.02% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 8,786 shares. Skylands Llc invested 9.83% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Beach Inv Counsel Pa stated it has 51,746 shares. Norris Perne And French Ltd Liability Partnership Mi holds 1.64% or 74,487 shares. Legal And General Group Plc invested in 5.14 million shares or 0.49% of the stock. Cannell Peter B And Com Incorporated reported 47,594 shares. 234,584 are owned by Beck Mack And Oliver Limited Com. Wunderlich Managemnt invested 1.56% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). 70,000 were reported by Seatown Hldg Pte. Guggenheim Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 270,348 shares stake.

