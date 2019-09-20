Union Pacific (UNP) Shareholder Utah Retirement Systems Has Decreased Holding by $339,352 as Stock Value Rose; Bbt Capital Management Boosted National Cinemedia (NCMI) Position by $304,116; Stock Value Rose

Bbt Capital Management Llc increased its stake in National Cinemedia Inc (NCMI) by 394.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bbt Capital Management Llc bought 50,686 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.74% . The institutional investor held 63,531 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $417,000, up from 12,845 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bbt Capital Management Llc who had been investing in National Cinemedia Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $667.69M market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $8.45. About 152,190 shares traded. National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) has declined 13.70% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.70% the S&P500. Some Historical NCMI News: 12/03/2018 – NATIONAL CINEMEDIA SEES 2018 ADJ OIBDA $200M TO $215M; 12/03/2018 – NATIONAL CINEMEDIA INC NCMI.O FY2018 REV VIEW $440.0 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 02/05/2018 – Global X Company Buys New 3.1% Position in National CineMedia; 12/03/2018 – NATIONAL CINEMEDIA INC – FOR FY 2018, CO EXPECTS TOTAL REVENUE TO BE FLAT TO UP 4.5% AND ADJUSTED OIBDA TO BE DOWN 2.5% TO UP 4.8% FROM FY 2017; 12/03/2018 – NATIONAL CINEMEDIA 4Q ADJ EPS 27C, EST. 22C; 07/05/2018 – National CineMedia 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 12/03/2018 – National CineMedia Sees 2018 Rev $425M-$445M; 12/03/2018 – National CineMedia Sees 2018 Adj OIBDA Down 2.5% to Up 4.8%; 10/04/2018 – National Cinemedia Selling Shareholders Are AMC, Cinemark and Cineworld Unit Regal; 07/05/2018 – NATIONAL CINEMEDIA INC – REAFFIRMS FULL YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 1.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Utah Retirement Systems sold 2,008 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 134,663 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.77 million, down from 136,671 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Utah Retirement Systems who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $167.12. About 793,471 shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 09/03/2018 – Union Pacific Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/07/2018 02:27 PM; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC HAS 60% OF POSITIVE TRAIN CONTROL IMPLEMENTED; 21/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY — ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION — IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX

Since August 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $1.65 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 12 investors sold NCMI shares while 41 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 66.47 million shares or 0.50% less from 66.80 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability Co invested 0% of its portfolio in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI). The United Kingdom-based Mondrian Invest Partners Limited has invested 0.14% in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI). Qs Investors Ltd, New York-based fund reported 2,764 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership holds 530,831 shares. Ftb Advsrs, Tennessee-based fund reported 206 shares. Morgan Stanley has 11,667 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Virtu Ltd Llc reported 12,901 shares. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI). Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership owns 2.81 million shares. First Tru Limited Partnership owns 112,960 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 22,086 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Federated Investors Pa accumulated 0% or 6,651 shares. Us Fincl Bank De accumulated 0% or 289 shares. Charles Schwab Invest has invested 0% in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI). Martingale Asset Mgmt Lp reported 648,360 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings.

Utah Retirement Systems, which manages about $5.22B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 5,321 shares to 130,122 shares, valued at $16.06M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marvell Technology Group Ltd (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 15,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 119,721 shares, and has risen its stake in Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold UNP shares while 551 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 521.61 million shares or 0.16% less from 522.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rnc Capital Mgmt holds 0.03% or 2,316 shares in its portfolio. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh invested 0.48% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Ativo Cap Mngmt Limited Liability reported 4,745 shares. Private Wealth Advsrs reported 3,803 shares. Putnam Investments Lc reported 2.76 million shares. Delta Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation Tn reported 0.03% stake. Rockland has 1.35% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 80,394 shares. Fayez Sarofim & holds 1.64% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 1.88M shares. Johnson Counsel Inc holds 0.4% or 115,300 shares. Finemark National Bank & Trust Tru stated it has 64,727 shares or 0.61% of all its holdings. Vestor Cap reported 43,997 shares stake. Mcdonald Invsts Ca holds 7.21% or 524,261 shares in its portfolio. Weik Mngmt has invested 1.31% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Davis R M, Maine-based fund reported 114,280 shares. Inverness Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company New York reported 1.74% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP).

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71B for 17.19 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual earnings per share reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

