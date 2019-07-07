Union Pacific (UNP) Shareholder Trust Co Of Vermont Has Trimmed Holding by $432,363; Redwood Investments Position in Zoetis (ZTS) Has Cut by $419,500

Redwood Investments Llc decreased its stake in Zoetis Inc (ZTS) by 3.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redwood Investments Llc sold 4,195 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 108,038 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.88M, down from 112,233 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redwood Investments Llc who had been investing in Zoetis Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $114.18. About 1.76M shares traded. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 21.15% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.72% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to Buy Veterinary-Diagnostics Company Abaxis for $2 Billion; 26/04/2018 – Zoetis to Expand Animal Vaccine Research and Manufacturing in Suzhou, China; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to buy veterinary diagnostics firm Abaxis for $1.9 bln; 10/05/2018 – ZOETIS INC ZTS.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $85; 27/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Kohl’s and Zoetis; 19/04/2018 – ZOETIS INC ZTS.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $98 FROM $85; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis Sees Transaction Accretive to Earnings in 2019; 19/03/2018 – ZOETIS INC ZTS.N : MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS TO BUY ABAXIS FOR ABOUT $2B; 19/04/2018 – Aratana’s scarcity value driven by product development –

Trust Co Of Vermont decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 3.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Co Of Vermont sold 2,589 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 79,566 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.30 million, down from 82,155 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Co Of Vermont who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $170.03. About 2.33 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 23.50% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 16/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Conference May 23; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/07/2018 04:20 PM; 12/03/2018 – UNP KANSAS INVESTMENT PART OF $3.3B NETWORK INVESTMENT FOR 2018; 07/05/2018 – Union Pacific is Top Class l Railroad on Military Times’ Best for Vets Employer Rankings; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC TO MISS 2019 TARGET OF 60% OPERATING RATIO; 19/03/2018 – Louisiana Transportation Infrastructure Receives $87 M Boost From Union Pacific; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Agricultural Products Freight Rev $1.1B; 16/03/2018 – U.S. regulator to meet next month with disgruntled railroad customers; 22/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Rent the Runway, Union Pacific and Micron; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC: FULL PTC IMPLEMENTED ON PASSENGER LINES BY 2018

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on July, 18 before the open. They expect $2.25 earnings per share, up 13.64% or $0.27 from last year’s $1.98 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.59 billion for 18.89 P/E if the $2.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual earnings per share reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.58% EPS growth.

More notable recent Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Single-Use Plastics Bans: A Risk For The Petchem Industry – Benzinga” on June 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Union Pacific: Serious Signs Of A Turning Point – Seeking Alpha” published on June 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Are You An Income Investor? Don’t Miss Out On Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Union Leaders Criticize Precision Scheduled Railroading – Benzinga” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Barge Movement Resumes On Mississippi, But Remains Sluggish – Benzinga” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grassi Mgmt stated it has 1.32% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). California-based Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.03% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Security Tru Co reported 1.19% stake. 32,742 are owned by Wesbanco Bancorporation. Serv Automobile Association holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 440,397 shares. Moneta Group Advsrs Lc invested in 2,620 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Osborne Ptnrs Cap reported 1.62% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Oakbrook Investments Lc stated it has 0.4% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Bahl And Gaynor invested in 74,192 shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Limited holds 0.33% or 299,300 shares in its portfolio. Vanguard reported 59.87 million shares stake. Df Dent And Company holds 0.01% or 2,090 shares in its portfolio. Stock Yards State Bank Trust holds 7,712 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. 19,584 were accumulated by Community Commercial Bank Of Raymore. Commercial Bank Of Nova Scotia reported 0.14% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP).

Trust Co Of Vermont, which manages about $1.16B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,389 shares to 170,941 shares, valued at $32.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Company (NYSE:DIS) by 9,044 shares in the quarter, for a total of 147,215 shares, and has risen its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold ZTS shares while 257 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 274 raised stakes. 414.06 million shares or 2.73% less from 425.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Winslow Evans And Crocker reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Cornerstone Advsr has invested 0.01% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Glenmede Tru Company Na holds 0.04% or 80,230 shares. British Columbia Corp has 0.11% invested in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) for 132,834 shares. 4,277 were reported by Caxton Associates Ltd Partnership. Twin Tree Mngmt LP holds 3,070 shares. Wetherby Asset Incorporated has invested 0.13% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Mraz Amerine & accumulated 0.08% or 2,500 shares. 1.20M are held by Ny State Common Retirement Fund. Price T Rowe Associates Incorporated Md stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Delta Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company Tn holds 0.06% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) or 4,371 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insur holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) for 10,523 shares. Private Advisor Gru Limited Liability Com holds 0.08% or 40,635 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Csat Investment Advisory LP has 0% invested in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Signaturefd Lc holds 2,585 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

Since January 14, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $1.09 million activity.

Redwood Investments Llc, which manages about $756.78M and $1.37 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Firstcash Inc by 37,168 shares to 243,317 shares, valued at $21.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liveperson Inc (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 116,536 shares in the quarter, for a total of 695,378 shares, and has risen its stake in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE).

Analysts await Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.82 EPS, up 6.49% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.77 per share. ZTS’s profit will be $392.50 million for 34.81 P/E if the $0.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by Zoetis Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.82% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Tesla Inc. (TSLA) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Zoetis Q4 top line up 7% – Seeking Alpha” published on February 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Zoetis Inc. Q1 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Zoetis beats Q1 consensus – Seeking Alpha” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Zoetis (ZTS) and Elanco (ELAN) To See Nominal Impact From ASF Despite Existing Overhang – Cowen – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: June 17, 2019.