Union Pacific (UNP) Shareholder Triangle Securities Wealth Management Has Trimmed Its Stake; Blackstone Group LP (BX) Position Lifted by Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Blackstone Group LP (BX) by 12.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc bought 18,620 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.40% . The institutional investor held 172,762 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.04M, up from 154,142 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Blackstone Group LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $46.62. About 8.35 million shares traded or 27.30% up from the average. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 37.24% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 16/04/2018 – Blackstone to embark on $4.6bn corporate shopping spree in Japan; 30/05/2018 – GRIDLIANCE SAYS SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT WITH AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY RELATES TO PROPOSED WIND CATCHER ENERGY CONNECTION PROJECT; 17/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE IS SAID TO BACK EX-GLG MANAGER’S HEDGE-FUND STARTUP; 21/05/2018 – Blackstone Could Pay Termiation Fee of $336 Million to LaSalle; 15/05/2018 – International Market Centers and AmericasMart to Combine to Form the World’s Largest Owner and Operator of Premier Showroom Space; 18/04/2018 – Epic Blackstone Trade Intrudes on Friendly Lunch With Blankfein; 21/05/2018 – Gillian Tan: Monday morning scoop: LaSalle Hotel Properties is being taken private by Blackstone for $4.8 billion incl. debt; 12/04/2018 – AMA: Shareholders Also Get A$0.86/Share in Cash or Unlisted Scrip in Blackstone Deal Vehicle; 19/03/2018 – CELANESE CORP – ABANDONING ITS MERGER AGREEMENT WITH BLACKSTONE’S RHODIA ACETOW BUSINESS; 09/05/2018 – Nordic Aviation Is Said to Attract Carlyle, Blackstone (Correct)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 36.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Triangle Securities Wealth Management sold 2,340 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 3,990 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $667,000, down from 6,330 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $122.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $173.52. About 2.24 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS PTC TO BE 100% INSTALLED BY YR END 2018; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC IS HIRING WORKERS, HAS NO ONE ON FURLOUGHS; 12/03/2018 – Kansas Transportation Infrastructure Receives $113 million Boost from Union Pacific; 08/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: ARKEMA INC. V. UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific profit rises 22.2 pct; 15/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific – 03/15/2018 10:45 AM; 15/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/15/2018 05:42 AM; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CFO SAYS TARIFFS WOULD HURT U.S. JOBS; 23/05/2018 – Union Pacific Chief Praises GE-Wabtec Railroad Deal; 15/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO BEGINS BANK OF AMERICA CONF. PRESENTATION

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71B for 17.85 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual earnings per share reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Commonwealth Financial Pa has 0.2% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 1,877 shares. Gould Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp Ca has 0.13% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Charter Tru Com accumulated 0.11% or 5,620 shares. Alpha Windward Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.2% or 1,820 shares in its portfolio. Utah Retirement Systems stated it has 136,671 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.08% or 135,000 shares in its portfolio. First Republic Invest Incorporated reported 240,229 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Mgmt accumulated 20,640 shares. Montrusco Bolton Invs has invested 0.41% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al holds 0.37% or 189,500 shares. Brinker, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 42,904 shares. Nuwave Invest Mgmt invested in 0.54% or 2,755 shares. Moreover, Barr E S And has 0.02% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 1,210 shares. 1,810 are held by Gardner Russo & Gardner Ltd. Markston Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 129,102 shares stake.

More notable recent Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Key Themes to Track When Union Pacific Reports Earnings – The Motley Fool” published on July 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Union Pacific: Hats Off – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Union Pacific declares $0.97 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Union Pacific’s Intermodal Service Took Hit During Second Quarter – Benzinga” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 38 investors sold BX shares while 157 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 289.54 million shares or 5.09% less from 305.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fcg Advsr Ltd Liability Com accumulated 8,324 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 32.91M shares. Plante Moran Fincl Advisors Limited invested in 0% or 337 shares. Burt Wealth Advsrs stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Signaturefd Ltd Com has 2,708 shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma holds 0% or 625 shares. Moreover, Welch Llc has 5.37% invested in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Hilltop has 8,861 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. 614,110 are owned by Pnc Fin Svcs. Bancorp Of The West accumulated 0.07% or 17,781 shares. Advsrs Lc has invested 0.23% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Telemus Cap Limited Co invested in 17,620 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Optimum Inv Advsr has invested 0.3% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Architects Inc stated it has 800 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Cetera Advisors holds 0.1% or 55,982 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “BofA Stays On The Sidelines Of Thomson Reuters – Benzinga” on July 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “First Look At Medallia’s $255 Million IPO – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Blackstone Group (BX) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Blackstone Group Gained 17.4% in June – The Motley Fool” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Stock Market Today: A Trio of Buys; Tech Ramps Ahead of Earnings – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $707.10M and $759.79M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Data Corp New by 668,154 shares to 21,605 shares, valued at $568,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cigna Corp New by 4,998 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,566 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Inc (EZU).