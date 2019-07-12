Union Pacific (UNP) Shareholder Triangle Securities Wealth Management Has Lowered Its Holding by $390,780; Capital Returns Management Has Lifted Holding in American Intl Group (AIG) as Shares Rose

Triangle Securities Wealth Management decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 36.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Triangle Securities Wealth Management sold 2,340 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,990 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $667,000, down from 6,330 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $124.70B market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $2.19 during the last trading session, reaching $173.94. About 960,028 shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 23.50% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 13/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/13/2018 03:24 PM; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CORP – QTRLY OPERATING RATIO OF 64.6 PERCENT, IMPROVED 0.6 POINTS; 15/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific – 03/15/2018 08:23 AM; 22/03/2018 – OCEAN NETWORK EXPRESS SELECTS UNP AS WESTERN U.S. RAIL PROVIDER; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC IS HIRING WORKERS, HAS NO ONE ON FURLOUGHS; 10/05/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC: POSITIVE TRAIN CONTROL TWO-THIRDS IMPLEMENTED; 09/04/2018 – Mackenzie Cundill Value Exits McKesson, Cuts Union Pacific; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern beats on revenue, still working to fix service; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC 1Q EPS $1.68, EST. $1.66

Capital Returns Management Llc increased its stake in American Intl Group Inc (AIG) by 4038.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Returns Management Llc bought 366,070 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.36% with the market. The hedge fund held 375,135 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.15 million, up from 9,065 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Returns Management Llc who had been investing in American Intl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $56.03. About 1.21M shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has declined 2.02% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.45% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS BELIEVES BERKSHIRE WILL COME OUT OKAY IN ITS $10.2 BLN RETROACTIVE REINSURANCE TRANSACTION WITH AIG AIG.N; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q Legacy Adjusted Pretax Income Was $145 Million; 12/04/2018 – AIG, Ernst & Young in Global Tax Compliance, Technology Pact; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q ADJ. ROE 7.7% VS 9.6% Y/Y; 26/03/2018 – AIG Names Ed Dandridge as Head of Marketing and Commun, General Insurance; 07/05/2018 – Investor Carl Icahn sells stake in AIG; 15/05/2018 – Orbis Allan Gray Adds Autohome, Exits AIG: 13F; 29/05/2018 – AIG EUROPE A2 INS. RATING AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE; 14/03/2018 – Former Icahn Executive Merksamer to Leave AIG Board of Directors; 15/05/2018 – ICAHN EXITED AIG, PYPL IN 1Q: 13F

Capital Returns Management Llc, which manages about $186.70 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fednat Hldg Co by 197,087 shares to 626,743 shares, valued at $10.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Athene Hldg Ltd by 105,394 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 219,167 shares, and cut its stake in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold AIG shares while 208 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 751.58 million shares or 2.17% less from 768.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bp Public Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.16% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Capital Returns Mgmt Lc has 375,135 shares. Eaton Vance holds 0.11% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) or 1.11M shares. Gabelli Funds has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Natl Asset Mgmt invested 0.04% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Jfs Wealth Advisors Ltd Llc holds 0.01% or 667 shares. M&T Natl Bank owns 0.01% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 59,282 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System reported 1.58 million shares. Sol Capital Mngmt reported 28,331 shares. Farmers And Merchants Investments holds 0% or 417 shares in its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Holdings holds 0.13% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 3.37M shares. Bb&T stated it has 11,002 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Scotia stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Moreover, Cornerstone Advsrs has 0.01% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 2,083 shares. Cs Mckee Lp accumulated 331,432 shares.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $51,710 activity.

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on July, 18 before the open. They expect $2.25 earnings per share, up 13.64% or $0.27 from last year’s $1.98 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.61 billion for 19.33 P/E if the $2.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual earnings per share reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.58% EPS growth.