Union Pacific (UNP) Shareholder Triangle Securities Wealth Management Has Lowered Holding by $390,780; American International Group Has Raised Its Occidental Petroleum (OXY) Stake

Triangle Securities Wealth Management decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 36.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Triangle Securities Wealth Management sold 2,340 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 3,990 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $667,000, down from 6,330 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $111.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $161.96. About 2.99 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 14/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 – LISC: Union Pacific gives $3M to bolster U.S. workforce, lift communities; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO LANCE FRITZ SAYS HIRING BONUSES HAVE BEEN IMPLEMENTED BY CO IN CERTAIN AREAS ONLY AND NOT ACROSS THE BOARD – CNBC; 09/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 28/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/28/2018 05:05 PM; 16/05/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation CFO Rob Knight to Address the Wolfe Research 11th Annual Global Transportation Conference; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES COAL HEADWINDS ON LOW NATURAL GAS PRICES; 15/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific – 03/15/2018 10:45 AM; 08/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: ARKEMA INC. V. UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY; 26/03/2018 – Union Pacific Names TRAC Interstar Preferred National Provider Of Emergency Road Service

American International Group Inc increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY) by 11.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American International Group Inc bought 35,998 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 352,253 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.32M, up from 316,255 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American International Group Inc who had been investing in Occidental Petroleum Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $43.48. About 6.88 million shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500.

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.68B for 16.66 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual earnings per share reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 11 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $5.82 million activity. Backus Marcia E. had bought 10,000 shares worth $480,900 on Monday, June 10. On Friday, August 16 Dillon Kenneth bought $222,850 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) or 5,000 shares. Shares for $203,401 were bought by BURGHER CEDRIC W.. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $224,800 was bought by KLESSE WILLIAM R. Shearer Bob had bought 15,000 shares worth $753,258. 9,100 Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares with value of $437,790 were bought by Batchelder Eugene L..

