Union Pacific (UNP) Shareholder Triangle Securities Wealth Management Has Decreased Its Position; As Macy’s (M) Market Value Declined, Advent Capital Management Lifted Its Stake by $720,000

Triangle Securities Wealth Management decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 36.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Triangle Securities Wealth Management sold 2,340 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 3,990 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $667,000, down from 6,330 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $112.26B market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $159.34. About 1.08M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 09/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY — DISCONTINUANCE OF SERVICE EXEMPTION — IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TEX; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES CARGO GAINS IN PLASTICS, INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS COAL, INTL INTERMODAL DRAGGING ON PRICING; 16/03/2018 – U.S. regulator to meet next month with disgruntled railroad customers; 08/05/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation CEO Lance Fritz to Address the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation Conference; 09/05/2018 – Forsta AP-Fonden Adds Union Pacific, Exits Enbridge Inc: 13F; 06/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC – ON MARCH 15, CO REDEEMED $155 MLN OF DEBENTURES & MORTGAGE BONDS BOUGHT BY CO’S UNIT IN 1982 ACQUISITION OF MISSOURI PACIFIC RAILROAD; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CFO SAYS TARIFFS WOULD HURT U.S. JOBS; 21/04/2018 – DJ Union Pacific Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UNP)

Advent Capital Management increased its stake in Macy’s Inc (M) by 16.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advent Capital Management bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.74% . The institutional investor held 215,000 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.17M, up from 185,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advent Capital Management who had been investing in Macy’s Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.61B market cap company. The stock increased 1.98% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $14.91. About 4.81 million shares traded. Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) has declined 43.56% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.56% the S&P500. Some Historical M News: 24/03/2018 – NYC DHS: Macy’s Flower Show; 14/05/2018 – Shine Bright This Summer With Macy’s; 16/05/2018 – Macy’s 1Q Net $139M; 30/04/2018 – Macy’s Honors Generations of Cultural Tradition During Asian Pacific American Heritage Month; 02/05/2018 – Macy’s Acquires NYC Retailer Story, Makes Its Founder Brand Experience Officer — MarketWatch; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S 1Q OWNED PLUS LICENSED COMPS +4.2%, EST. +1%; 16/05/2018 – MACY”S SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.75 TO $3.95, SAW $3.55 TO $3.75; 29/05/2018 – Macy’s Celebrates Pride + Joy With the LGBTQ Community; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S INC M.N FY SHR VIEW $3.61 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/03/2018 – NYC DOT: Macy’s Flower Show Mar 26,

Advent Capital Management, which manages about $4.53B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tpg Specialty Lending In (Prn) by 2.03 million shares to 21.77M shares, valued at $22.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 27,980 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,000 shares, and cut its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Tr (Prn).

