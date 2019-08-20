Union Pacific (UNP) Shareholder Stevens Capital Management LP Has Raised Position by $14.60 Million; Nuveen Asset Management Lowered Its Udr (UDR) Position as Market Value Rose

Nuveen Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Udr Inc (UDR) by 14.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuveen Asset Management Llc sold 158,792 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 937,172 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.60 million, down from 1.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuveen Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Udr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $47.72. About 452,742 shares traded. UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) has risen 24.32% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.32% the S&P500. Some Historical UDR News: 25/04/2018 – CORRECT: UDR SEES FY FFO/SHR AS ADJ $1.91 TO $1.95, EST. $1.93; 25/04/2018 – UDR Inc 1Q EPS 30c; 25/04/2018 – UDR SEES 2Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ 43C TO 45C, EST. 49C; 25/04/2018 – UDR Inc Sees 2Q EPS 7c-EPS 9c; 25/04/2018 – UDR Inc 1Q FFO 7c/Shr; 25/04/2018 – CORRECT: UDR SEES 2Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ 47C TO 49C, EST. 49C; 25/04/2018 – UDR INC UDR.N – QTRLY YEAR-OVER-YEAR SAME-STORE REVENUE GROWTH WAS 3.0 PERCENT; 25/04/2018 – UDR Inc 1Q Net $81.8M; 27/03/2018 – UDR REPORTS A 4% ANNUALIZED COMMON DIV BOOST FOR 2018; 25/04/2018 – UDR Inc 1Q Rev $253.3M

Stevens Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 196.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stevens Capital Management Lp bought 87,446 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The hedge fund held 131,893 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.05 million, up from 44,447 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stevens Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $168.67. About 624,259 shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CFO SAYS TARIFFS WOULD HURT U.S. JOBS; 30/04/2018 – Union Pacific is Safest U.S. Railroad for Third Consecutive Year; 23/05/2018 – Union Pacific Chief Praises GE-Wabtec Railroad Deal; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO LANCE FRITZ SAYS HIRING BONUSES HAVE BEEN IMPLEMENTED BY CO IN CERTAIN AREAS ONLY AND NOT ACROSS THE BOARD – CNBC; 12/03/2018 – KANSAS TRANSPORTATION GETS $113M BOOST FROM UNION PACIFIC; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC TO MISS 2019 TARGET OF 60% OPERATING RATIO; 22/03/2018 – Laughlin AF Base: Laughlin safety, Union Pacific caution drivers crossing railroads; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC: FULL PTC IMPLEMENTED ON PASSENGER LINES BY 2018; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC: $40M HEADWIND FROM 1Q `OPERATIONAL CHALLENGES’; 05/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC TO INVEST $38M IN NEW MEXICO TRANSPORTATION

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold UDR shares while 100 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 125 raised stakes. 269.60 million shares or 2.06% more from 264.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec, a Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 407,000 shares. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Limited Company has 11,304 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Limited Liability Com reported 0.06% in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR). Profund Advsrs Lc has 0.04% invested in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR). 9,351 were reported by Verus Inc. Amer reported 95,629 shares. Security Capital Rech And Management accumulated 37,150 shares. The California-based Gemmer Asset Lc has invested 0% in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR). 2,970 were reported by Tradewinds Capital Management. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 30,243 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Palladium Ltd Liability holds 91,431 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Moreover, First Hawaiian Bank & Trust has 0.02% invested in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) for 6,441 shares. Blume Capital Mngmt Inc has invested 0.01% in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR). Goldman Sachs Gru reported 1.49 million shares. Vident Inv Advisory Ltd Liability Company accumulated 41,506 shares or 0.1% of the stock.

Nuveen Asset Management Llc, which manages about $18.73B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alaska Air Group Inc (NYSE:ALK) by 299,805 shares to 460,214 shares, valued at $25.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mgm Growth Pptys Llc by 1.74 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.43 million shares, and has risen its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $1,004 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 16,468 are owned by Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 138,043 shares. Archford Strategies Limited Liability Company owns 8,664 shares or 0.53% of their US portfolio. Gateway Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 164,650 shares. Aspen Inv Mgmt owns 0.14% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 1,200 shares. 17,159 are held by Cape Cod Five Cents Fincl Bank. Greenwood Gearhart holds 2.75% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 56,024 shares. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Ltd Liability Company holds 56,707 shares or 1.54% of its portfolio. 705,216 are owned by Swedbank. Missouri-based Commerce National Bank has invested 1.11% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Lazard Asset Ltd holds 0.3% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) or 1.08M shares. Shine Advisory Svcs has invested 0.17% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Edgar Lomax Va stated it has 254,380 shares. Fulton National Bank & Trust Na owns 10,761 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Mengis Management stated it has 4,450 shares or 0.42% of all its holdings.