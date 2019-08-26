Union Pacific (UNP) Shareholder Santa Barbara Asset Management Decreased Position by $4.64 Million; Boeing Co (BA) Holding Boosted by First Heartland Consultants Inc

First Heartland Consultants Inc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 17.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Heartland Consultants Inc bought 1,264 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 8,438 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.22M, up from 7,174 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $201.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $2.02 during the last trading session, reaching $358.03. About 3.69 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 25/05/2018 – MEDIA-Boeing embeds ex-737 Max boss at Rolls-Royce to fix engine issues- Bloomberg; 13/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs and Boeing have been responsible for all but a few points in the Dow gains this year; 17/05/2018 – Air Lease Corp Announces Delivery of Boeing 737 MAX 8 Aircraft With Travel Service; 08/03/2018 – Flydubai Selects AstroNova’s ToughWriter 5 Flight Deck Printer for 75 Boeing 737 MAXs; 09/05/2018 – Boeing Details More Than $54 Million in Grants and Philanthropic Investments; 14/03/2018 – Watch: Trump gives remarks at Boeing factory; 25/04/2018 – BOEING SAYS NOT SEEING ANYTHING THAT’S A MATERIAL EFFECT RIGHT NOW FROM RAW MATERIAL COSTS; 15/05/2018 – Boeing Says Case Could Trigger Largest-Ever WTO-Authorized Retaliatory Tariffs; 09/05/2018 – BOEING CEO HOPEFUL EX-IM BANK WILL RESTART OPERATIONS; 21/03/2018 – EMBRAER SAYS NO DECISION YET ON STRUCTURE FOR BOEING DEAL

Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 2.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc sold 27,798 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 1.12M shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $187.89M, down from 1.15M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $111.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $158.7. About 2.05 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC PLANS TO FILE ALTERNATIVE SCHEDULE FOR PTC; 06/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC – ON MARCH 15, CO REDEEMED $155 MLN OF DEBENTURES & MORTGAGE BONDS BOUGHT BY CO’S UNIT IN 1982 ACQUISITION OF MISSOURI PACIFIC RAILROAD; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC TO MISS 2019 TARGET OF 60% OPERATING RATIO; 26/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN FULTON AND PEORIA COUNTIES, ILL; 22/03/2018 – OCEAN NETWORK EXPRESS SELECTS UNP AS WESTERN U.S. RAIL PROVIDER; 06/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: BNSF RAILWAY COMPANY–TERMINAL TRACKAGE RIGHTS–KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY AND UNION PACIFIC; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO LANCE FRITZ SAYS HIRING BONUSES HAVE BEEN IMPLEMENTED BY CO IN CERTAIN AREAS ONLY AND NOT ACROSS THE BOARD – CNBC; 12/03/2018 – UNP KANSAS INVESTMENT PART OF $3.3B NETWORK INVESTMENT FOR 2018; 22/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Rent the Runway, Union Pacific and Micron; 15/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO BEGINS BANK OF AMERICA CONF. PRESENTATION

First Heartland Consultants Inc, which manages about $867.76 million and $356.83 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 8,285 shares to 3,136 shares, valued at $619,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares (IJT) by 36,073 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,894 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tennessee-based Summit Asset Management Ltd Co has invested 0.13% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Moreover, Yorktown Management & Research has 0.37% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 3,000 shares. Cornercap Inv Counsel has invested 0.05% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 1,753 are held by Oak Ridge Invs Ltd. Aureus Asset Mngmt Lc holds 8,611 shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. Elm Advisors Llc reported 1,028 shares. Aviance Prtnrs Limited Company holds 3.38% or 30,928 shares in its portfolio. 6,205 were accumulated by Credit Agricole S A. Ccm Investment Advisers Ltd Com has invested 1.62% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Cls Investments Llc, Nebraska-based fund reported 6,750 shares. Moreover, Orrstown Svcs has 0.77% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 1,447 shares. The Tennessee-based Wunderlich Cap Managemnt has invested 1.77% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Capital Guardian Trust holds 0.98% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 193,440 shares. Boothbay Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0.02% or 636 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.9% or 369,218 shares.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “COMAC pushes back C919 certification target – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Qantas’ Nonstop New York And London To Sydney May Provide Cargo Opportunity – Benzinga” published on August 22, 2019, Livetradingnews.com published: “The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) 737 Max project flawed – Live Trading News” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “General Electric CEO Buys $3M In Stock – Benzinga” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Boeing Crisis And Airbus Recovery – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Addenda Cap Incorporated reported 0.28% stake. Argent Tru holds 17,776 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt reported 0.34% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). 248,524 are owned by Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma. 291,398 were reported by Cohen & Steers Incorporated. Aureus Asset Management Limited Liability Company stated it has 1,350 shares. Cypress Lc (Wy) owns 170 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Fuller & Thaler Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Diligent Investors Limited Liability Company invested in 0.19% or 2,017 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough & reported 0.16% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Norris Perne French Ltd Liability Partnership Mi holds 74,487 shares. Farmers And Merchants Invs Inc owns 100,328 shares or 1.12% of their US portfolio. Schaper Benz And Wise Investment Counsel Wi holds 102,336 shares. Somerset Tru Com has invested 0.03% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). 9,476 were reported by Blue Chip Partners.

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71B for 16.33 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual earnings per share reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.