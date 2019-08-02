Union Pacific (UNP) Shareholder Prudential Plc Lowered Its Stake by $25.98 Million as Share Value Rose; Sadoff Investment Management Holding In Duke Energy New (DUK) Was Upped

Prudential Plc decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 16.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prudential Plc sold 155,556 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The hedge fund held 763,932 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $127.73M, down from 919,488 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prudential Plc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $122.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $174.42. About 410,813 shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 16/03/2018 – U.S. regulator to meet next month with disgruntled railroad customers; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/07/2018 02:27 PM; 22/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Rent the Runway, Union Pacific and Micron; 16/05/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation CFO Rob Knight to Address the Wolfe Research 11th Annual Global Transportation Conference

Sadoff Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (DUK) by 3.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sadoff Investment Management Llc bought 4,355 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.08% . The institutional investor held 130,510 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.75M, up from 126,155 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sadoff Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $88.26. About 484,393 shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 27/04/2018 – Rising fuel costs to increase Duke Energy Progress customer bills in South Carolina; 06/03/2018 – Duke Energy Announces Public Offering of Common Stk With a Forward Component; 22/03/2018 – Duke Energy: Sees Investing $11B Over 2017-2026 in New Natural Gas-Fired, Wind and Solar Generation; 13/04/2018 – Duke Energy Ohio asks the Ohio Power Siting Board to move forward with its consideration of the Central Corridor Pipeline appli; 05/04/2018 – DUKE SAYS BRUNSWICK 1 REACTOR RECONNECTED TO GRID; 17/04/2018 – From chasing storms to scaling poles, Duke Energy lineworkers keep the grid running; 10/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY DOESN’T SEE BEING A CASH TAX PAYER IN NEXT 5 YEARS; 16/05/2018 – Duke Energy to sell five small hydroelectric plants to Northbrook Energy; 16/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY TO SELL FIVE SMALL HYDROELECTRIC PLANTS TO; 13/04/2018 – Duke Energy to deliver $38 million in tax savings to Ohio and Kentucky customers

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parsec Management owns 4,555 shares. Valicenti Advisory Ser Inc reported 1.27% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Reilly Advsr Limited Liability Company owns 80,341 shares. Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability Com reported 103,128 shares. Highstreet Asset Management holds 18,572 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Notis holds 0.87% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) or 10,800 shares. Alpha Windward Limited Com stated it has 0.2% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). The Massachusetts-based Marble Harbor Inv Counsel Lc has invested 0.27% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). 25,063 were accumulated by Riverhead Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Wealthquest has 1,841 shares. 369 were accumulated by Contravisory Inv. Capital Associate owns 0.52% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 2,000 shares. Mraz Amerine & holds 1,210 shares. Raymond James Trust Na has 89,104 shares. Sands Capital Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.02% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP).

Prudential Plc, which manages about $98.23 billion and $29.16B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 13,966 shares to 1.32 million shares, valued at $75.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Campbell Soup Co (NYSE:CPB) by 150,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.46 million shares, and has risen its stake in Bristol (NYSE:BMY).

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71B for 17.94 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual earnings per share reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold DUK shares while 332 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 425.27 million shares or 2.74% less from 437.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Connecticut-based Energ Income Prtn Ltd Liability has invested 0.16% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Community Services Grp Ltd Liability reported 1.46% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Fcg Advsr Limited Liability reported 0.09% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). 7,220 were reported by Hodges Cap Incorporated. Ameritas Investment Prtn holds 14,535 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Brookfield Asset Inc reported 253,730 shares. Abner Herrman And Brock Ltd Liability Company has 2,334 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. The Colorado-based Shine Advisory Svcs has invested 0.03% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Private Trust Co Na reported 24,474 shares or 0.46% of all its holdings. Loomis Sayles & Com Limited Partnership stated it has 0% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Vaughan Nelson Investment LP has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Riverhead Cap Management Ltd Liability holds 0.15% or 42,315 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Tci Wealth Advisors has 0.02% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 471 shares. Everence Capital Mngmt Inc accumulated 0.42% or 26,842 shares.

Sadoff Investment Management Llc, which manages about $850.19 million and $1.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 11,371 shares to 1.72 million shares, valued at $47.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 3,156 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 327,710 shares, and cut its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX).

