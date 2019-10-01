Union Pacific (UNP) Shareholder Pioneer Investment Management Has Decreased Its Position; Grassi Investment Management Lowered Nucor (NUE) Stake by $415,250

Pioneer Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 6.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pioneer Investment Management Inc sold 139,705 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 1.91 million shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $669.10M, down from 2.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pioneer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $109.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.72% or $6.03 during the last trading session, reaching $155.95. About 5.30M shares traded or 69.09% up from the average. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500.

Grassi Investment Management decreased its stake in Nucor Corp (NUE) by 8.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grassi Investment Management sold 7,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.63% . The institutional investor held 79,000 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.35 million, down from 86,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grassi Investment Management who had been investing in Nucor Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $50.41. About 2.05 million shares traded. Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) has declined 19.09% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NUE News: 21/05/2018 – US NUCLEAR APPOINTED TO SELL zNOSE HIGH-SPEED GC CHEMICAL SNIFFERS; 15/03/2018 – Nucor: Encouraged by Recent Actions by Trump Administration on Steel Imports; 01/05/2018 – NUCOR CEO SPEAKS WITH STEEL OFFICIALS IN PRESS CONFERENCE; 18/04/2018 – Earnings of Alcoa, steel makers in focus for insight on tariff impact; 08/03/2018 – Demand for steel ‘stolen by illegally traded imports,’ but tariffs should reverse this: Nucor CEO; 15/03/2018 – NUCOR SEES 1Q EPS $1.00-$1.05 WITH 7C EXPENSE, EST. $1.01; 01/05/2018 – NUCOR CEO: QUOTAS OR TARIFFS WILL BE DETERMINED BY NAFTA TALKS; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 Rating To Nucor’s Note Issuance; 15/05/2018 – 3G Adds Concho, Exits Nucor, Cuts Domino’s Pizza Inc.: 13F; 19/04/2018 – NUCOR CORP – “BELIEVE THERE IS SUSTAINABLE STRENGTH IN STEEL END USE MARKETS”

Analysts await Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.03 EPS, down 55.79% or $1.30 from last year’s $2.33 per share. NUE’s profit will be $312.25M for 12.24 P/E if the $1.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual EPS reported by Nucor Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.25% negative EPS growth.

Grassi Investment Management, which manages about $608.21M and $677.50 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Broadcom Ltd by 13,570 shares to 17,880 shares, valued at $5.15 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T (NYSE:T) by 13,125 shares in the quarter, for a total of 308,507 shares, and has risen its stake in Starwood Prop (NYSE:STWD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.43, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 62 investors sold NUE shares while 227 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 228.71 million shares or 0.60% more from 227.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hm Payson And holds 3,589 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Mariner Limited Com owns 33,714 shares. 1832 Asset LP invested 0% of its portfolio in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Daiwa Gru holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) for 12,030 shares. Mu reported 99,000 shares stake. Amer Century Companies Incorporated reported 390,251 shares. Trust Communications Of Vermont reported 5,512 shares stake. Bridgewater Ltd Partnership reported 662,636 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Manchester Capital Management Ltd Llc, Vermont-based fund reported 3,770 shares. First Finance Financial Bank accumulated 23,527 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Company owns 4,714 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Vanguard Group owns 33.82 million shares. 6,936 were reported by Northpointe Cap Limited Liability. Parsec Financial Management accumulated 66,921 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Cibc Markets Corp, New York-based fund reported 393,707 shares.

Pioneer Investment Management Inc, which manages about $65.36B and $122.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wright Med Group N V by 19,400 shares to 184,400 shares, valued at $5.50 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Yum China Hldgs Inc by 110,815 shares in the quarter, for a total of 912,608 shares, and has risen its stake in Beigene Ltd.