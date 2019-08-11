Union Pacific (UNP) Shareholder Palestra Capital Management Has Increased Holding by $77.29 Million as Share Price Rose; East West Bancorp (EWBC) Holding Held by Acadian Asset Management Llc

Palestra Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 96.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palestra Capital Management Llc bought 462,840 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The hedge fund held 940,040 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $157.18 million, up from 477,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palestra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $168.01. About 2.10M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 16/05/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation CFO Rob Knight to Address the Wolfe Research 11th Annual Global Transportation Conference; 18/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/18/2018 02:39 PM; 19/03/2018 – LISC: Union Pacific gives $3M to bolster U.S. workforce, lift communities; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/07/2018 04:20 PM; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC: $40M HEADWIND FROM 1Q `OPERATIONAL CHALLENGES’; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern beats on revenue, still working to fix service; 07/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MO; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC DETAILS POSITIVE TRAIN CONTROL ROLLOUT ON WEBSITE; 19/03/2018 – Louisiana Transportation Infrastructure Receives $87 million Boost from Union Pacific; 08/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Conference May 15

Acadian Asset Management Llc increased its stake in East West Bancorp Inc (EWBC) by 29021.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Acadian Asset Management Llc bought 223,173 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.90% . The institutional investor held 223,942 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.75M, up from 769 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Acadian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in East West Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $42.17. About 538,724 shares traded. East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) has declined 26.23% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.23% the S&P500. Some Historical EWBC News: 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp Reaffirms Its Outlook for the Full Year 2018; 21/04/2018 – DJ East West Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EWBC); 29/05/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP BOOSTS QTRLY DIV BY 15% TO $0.23/SHR; 19/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP 1Q ADJ EPS $1.13; 19/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP INC – OUTLOOK FOR 2018 CURRENTLY ASSUMES TWO ADDITIONAL FED FUNDS RATE INCREASES IN 2018: IN JUNE AND SEPTEMBER; 29/05/2018 – East West Bancorp Raises Dividend to 23c; 23/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP INC EWBC.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $72 FROM $70; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 13/03/2018 NTN BUZZTIME SAYS ENTERED AMENDMENT TO AMENDED AND RESTATED LOAN AND SECURITY AGREEMENT INTO WITH EAST WEST BANK (EWB) – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp 1Q Rev $401.1M

More notable recent East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “East West Bancorp Announces Date for Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Business Wire” on June 20, 2019, also Zacks.com with their article: “Higher Costs Hurt East West Bancorp (EWBC): Time to Sell? – Zacks.com” published on May 21, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Edge Lower; Morgan Stanley Earnings Top Estimates – Benzinga” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Dividend Hunters Love East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “East West Bancorp Appears To Be An Attractive Opportunity Given The Current Valuation – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.71, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold EWBC shares while 100 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 120.66 million shares or 2.46% less from 123.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Acadian Asset Management Llc, which manages about $65.15B and $23.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zimmer Biomet Hldgs Inc (ZMH) by 7,933 shares to 774 shares, valued at $99,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Evolution Petroleum Corp (NYSEMKT:EPM) by 108,131 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,073 shares, and cut its stake in Medpace Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.