Union Pacific (UNP) Shareholder Palestra Capital Management Boosted Its Holding by $77.29 Million; As Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Market Value Rose, Smith Asset Management Group LP Raised Stake

Palestra Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 96.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palestra Capital Management Llc bought 462,840 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The hedge fund held 940,040 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $157.18 million, up from 477,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palestra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $2.34 during the last trading session, reaching $165.67. About 2.83 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500.

Smith Asset Management Group Lp increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing (ADP) by 9.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Asset Management Group Lp bought 26,046 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The hedge fund held 308,581 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.30M, up from 282,535 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Asset Management Group Lp who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $165.87. About 1.63M shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 09/03/2018 – ADP Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN FEB INTERNATIONAL TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING EUROPE) WAS UP (+3.9%); 02/05/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: Private payrolls grow by 204K in April vs. 200K est.: ADP/Moody’s Analytics; 11/04/2018 – ADP BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 69C FROM 63C, EST. 63C; 02/05/2018 – US private sector adds 204k jobs in April – ADP; 28/03/2018 – March 2018 ADP National Employment Report®, ADP Small Business Report® and ADP National Franchise Report® to be Released on WEDNESDAY, April 4, 2018; 02/05/2018 – ADP Earns Top 10 Spot on 2018 Top 50 Companies List from DiversityInc; 28/03/2018 – March 2018 ADP National Employment Report®, ADP Small Business Report® and ADP National Franchise Report® to be Released on; 18/04/2018 – ADP to Release Quarterly Workforce Vitality Report With Deeper Labor Market Insights on WEDNESDAY, April 25, 2018; 15/05/2018 – D.E. Shaw and Sachem Head Aren’t Working Together in ADP

More notable recent Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Interesting ADP Put And Call Options For September 13th – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “ADP’s Advertising Services Breaks New Ground in Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “NelsonHall and Everest Group Name ADP a Leader in Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) – PRNewswire” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “U.S. private sector adds 156,000 jobs in July -ADP – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Automatic Data Reaps the Benefits of Transformation Initiatives – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cumberland holds 0.21% or 12,775 shares in its portfolio. Asset Mngmt One reported 210,015 shares. Vestor Cap Ltd has 0.01% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Guyasuta Investment reported 72,569 shares. First Foundation Advsrs holds 0.02% or 1,608 shares. The New York-based Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.31% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Meeder Asset Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 21 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tiedemann Lc accumulated 17,194 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Madison accumulated 0.25% or 84,400 shares. Cadence Cap Ltd Liability Corp has 0.25% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 17,052 shares. Baystate Wealth Management Limited Liability Com stated it has 1,979 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 124,368 shares stake. Whittier Tru, California-based fund reported 40,921 shares. Morgan Stanley invested 0.36% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability stated it has 1.22% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).

Smith Asset Management Group Lp, which manages about $2.91B and $3.09B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) by 21,720 shares to 16,338 shares, valued at $1.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Usana Health Sciences Inc (NYSE:USNA) by 11,520 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,460 shares, and cut its stake in East West Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:EWBC).

Palestra Capital Management Llc, which manages about $755.46 million and $3.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc by 688,550 shares to 1.21 million shares, valued at $100.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 719,385 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.16M shares, and cut its stake in Copart Inc (NASDAQ:CPRT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Park Presidio Ltd Liability Company has 6.74% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 345,000 shares. Farmers Trust has 0.13% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Raymond James Tru Na holds 89,104 shares. Leavell invested in 7,769 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Markel Corp reported 0.24% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Ci Invs has 0.17% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Whittier Trust has 26,946 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. California-based Boltwood Management has invested 0.56% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). First Foundation Advsr owns 1,983 shares. Moreover, Westwood Il has 0.17% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 7,500 shares. Ashmore Wealth Limited Liability Corporation owns 435,744 shares. Hanson Mcclain reported 0.01% stake. Jennison Assoc Ltd holds 1.15% or 6.90M shares. 1,216 are held by Frontier Mgmt. Mountain Pacific Advisers Id, Idaho-based fund reported 3,126 shares.

More notable recent Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “When Should You Buy Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Union Pacific Corporation’s (NYSE:UNP) ROE Of 34% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Will Weak Shipments Hurt Union Pacific’s (UNP) Q2 Earnings? – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Union Pacific’s Q2 earnings beat eases railroad fears – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Union Pacific: Cost Take-Outs Outweigh Headwinds – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2019.