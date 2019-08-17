Union Pacific (UNP) Shareholder Northeast Investment Management Has Cut Its Stake; As Boeing Co (BA) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Karp Capital Management Has Increased Its Stake

Northeast Investment Management decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 2.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northeast Investment Management sold 6,689 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 240,504 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.21M, down from 247,193 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northeast Investment Management who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.34% or $3.8 during the last trading session, reaching $166.25. About 2.17M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS OPERATIONAL HEADWINDS TO CONTINUE IN 2Q; 09/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY — DISCONTINUANCE OF SERVICE EXEMPTION — IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TEX; 06/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: BNSF RAILWAY COMPANY–TERMINAL TRACKAGE RIGHTS–KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY AND UNION PACIFIC; 12/03/2018 – UNP KANSAS INVESTMENT PART OF $3.3B NETWORK INVESTMENT FOR 2018; 05/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC TO INVEST $38M IN NEW MEXICO TRANSPORTATION; 18/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 04/18/2018 05:18 PM; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC PLANS TO FILE ALTERNATIVE SCHEDULE FOR PTC; 09/03/2018 – Union Pacific Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – Union Pacific Delivers on its Mission of Service; 06/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC – ON MARCH 15, CO REDEEMED $155 MLN OF DEBENTURES & MORTGAGE BONDS BOUGHT BY CO’S UNIT IN 1982 ACQUISITION OF MISSOURI PACIFIC RAILROAD

Karp Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 12.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Karp Capital Management Corp bought 935 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 8,700 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.32M, up from 7,765 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $185.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $330.45. About 3.87 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 02/05/2018 – BOEING, NASA WORKING THROUGH MFG, WELDING ISSUES W/ NEW ROCKET; 04/04/2018 – JET AIRWAYS (INDIA) – JET AIRWAYS SIGNS UP ADDITIONAL 75 BOEING 737 MAX AIRCRAFT TAKING THE TOTAL ORDER TO 150 AIRCRAFT; 12/04/2018 – BOEING SIGNS PARTNERSHIP WITH MAHINDRA, HAL FOR F/A-18 JETS; 21/03/2018 – Boeing: Airplane Will Go Into Service With Thai Lion Air; 16/03/2018 – Boeing: Duberstein to Serve Additional Year From 2018 to 2019 to Aid in Transition; 06/04/2018 – Boeing: American Airlines Order Valued at More Than $12B at List Prices; 01/05/2018 – Boeing Agrees to Acquire Parts Supplier KLX for $3.25 Billion; 08/05/2018 – Boeing 2018 Aircraft Orders, by Airline, Through April 30; 23/04/2018 – Boeing HorizonX Invests in 3D Printing Startup Morf3D; 19/04/2018 – KLX collecting final bids

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Farr Miller Washington Ltd Liability Com Dc, a -based fund reported 3,524 shares. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Scotland Grp Public Limited Com has 12,485 shares. Benin Mgmt Corp holds 0.12% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 721 shares. Kames Cap Public Llc has 0.71% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Cahill Incorporated holds 0.72% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 4,560 shares. Advent Cap Mgmt De has invested 0.18% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Miracle Mile Advsrs Lc reported 20,858 shares. Rh Dinel Investment Counsel Incorporated, a California-based fund reported 16,679 shares. 7,720 are owned by Maryland Capital. Tctc Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0.03% or 1,500 shares. Moreover, Davenport & Limited Liability Company has 0.88% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). First Commercial Bank has invested 0.19% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Us Financial Bank De invested 0.64% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Beacon Fincl Gp holds 0.05% or 885 shares. Cap Ca invested 0.82% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Evolution Order For Airbus A220 – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Boeing Sinks As Trade War Escalates – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “A Look At Benzinga Pro’s Most-Searched Tickers For July 24, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Boeing Multi-Billion Charge Sends Stock Higher – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Can Boeing look to the Chipotle crisis? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Northeast Investment Management, which manages about $1.26 billion and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 6,564 shares to 43,277 shares, valued at $4.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Div Apprec Etf (VIG) by 4,050 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,805 shares, and has risen its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:EXAS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ronna Sue Cohen owns 1.30 million shares. Ipswich Management Inc holds 51,228 shares. Osborne Prns Capital Ltd Liability accumulated 49,606 shares. 687,554 were accumulated by Hsbc Hldgs Public Ltd Company. Zwj Inv Counsel reported 0.05% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Northstar Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 5,137 shares. Calamos Advsr Limited Liability has 302,790 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Institute For Wealth Mngmt reported 5,724 shares stake. Patten Patten Incorporated Tn accumulated 5,516 shares or 0.1% of the stock. 763,932 were reported by Prudential Public Ltd Co. First Fin Financial Bank holds 0.09% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) or 3,361 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 5,710 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Iberiabank has invested 0.03% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Kempen Cap Management Nv invested in 1,087 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Weatherly Asset Mgmt LP holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 1,333 shares.