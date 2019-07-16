Union Pacific (UNP) Shareholder New England Research & Management Has Decreased Its Position; As Pfizer (PFE) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Roosevelt Investment Group Has Cut Its Stake

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 30.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc sold 160,042 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 359,960 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.29M, down from 520,002 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $237.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $42.75. About 19.05 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 22/03/2018 – Reckitt Benckiser Ends Talks to Buy Pfizer’s Consumer Health-Care Business; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer: Primary Endpoint Was Extending Disease-Free Survival Compared With Placebo; 22/05/2018 – A Study Analyzing Observational Data Shows Real-World Effectiveness of Prevnar® 13 in Adults Age 65+; 17/04/2018 – HEALTH CANADA SAYS WORKING WITH PFIZER INC AND U.S. FDA TO ADDRESS CANADIAN SHORTAGE OF MYLAN’S EPIPEN ALLERGY ANTIDOTE; 17/04/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Blue Whale Re Ltd; 07/05/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Genentech’s Cancer Immunotherapy TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) for Initial Treatment of People With a Specific Type of Metastatic Lung Cancer; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer says it is not looking for a mega-deal; 07/03/2018 – Pfizer breaks off a 5-year, $635M collaboration deal with CytomX, with nothing to show for it $PFE $CTMX; 20/03/2018 – Roche’s Tecentriq with Chemotherapy Phase III IMpower131 Study Met Co-Primary Endpoint; 23/03/2018 – GSK pulls out of $20 bln race for Pfizer consumer assets

New England Research & Management Inc decreased its stake in Union Pacific (UNP) by 41.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New England Research & Management Inc sold 7,125 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,948 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.66M, down from 17,073 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New England Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Union Pacific for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $122.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $172.69. About 1.89 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 23.50% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS PRICING INCREASED 2.75% EX-COAL, INTERMODAL; 26/03/2018 – Union Pacific Names TRAC lnterstar Preferred National Provider Of Emergency Road Service; 12/03/2018 – Kansas Transportation Infrastructure Receives $113 million Boost from Union Pacific; 25/04/2018 – METROLINK ANNOUNCES PTC INTEROPERABILITY W/ UNION PACIFIC; 21/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY — ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION — IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX; 05/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC TO INVEST $38M IN NEW MEXICO TRANSPORTATION; 26/03/2018 – Union Pacific Names TRAC Interstar Preferred National Provider Of Emergency Road Service; 08/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: ARKEMA INC. V. UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific: Well Positioned to Benefit From Another Year of Positive Volume Growth, Solid Core Pricing Gains; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC TO FULLY IMPLEMENT PTC BY `NO LATER’ THAN 2020

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barrett Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 8,698 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma invested in 1.84% or 73,995 shares. Lincoln Capital Lc has 12,436 shares for 1% of their portfolio. Jabodon Pt Com stated it has 2.68% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Peapack Gladstone Corporation, a New Jersey-based fund reported 274,822 shares. Susquehanna Gru Ltd Liability Partnership holds 21,434 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Kbc Group Nv stated it has 410,976 shares. Contravisory Investment Management reported 369 shares. Of Oklahoma owns 13,119 shares. The West Virginia-based Security has invested 1.19% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Norinchukin Fincl Bank The accumulated 241,959 shares. Washington Trust National Bank holds 0.11% or 4,238 shares. The New York-based Catalyst Cap Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.75% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Apg Asset Mgmt Nv has 2.90M shares for 0.79% of their portfolio. Neville Rodie & Shaw stated it has 1.19% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP).

New England Research & Management Inc, which manages about $167.47M and $148.03 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Comm. (NYSE:VZ) by 10,500 shares to 16,770 shares, valued at $992,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 9,175 shares in the quarter, for a total of 84,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Coca (NYSE:KO).

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on July, 18 before the open. They expect $2.25 EPS, up 13.64% or $0.27 from last year’s $1.98 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.59 billion for 19.19 P/E if the $2.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual EPS reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.58% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Merriman Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.06% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). First Republic Invest Mngmt stated it has 0.77% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Checchi Capital Advisers Ltd Liability has invested 0.34% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Rhumbline Advisers invested in 9.22 million shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt holds 561,945 shares. Alphamark Advsr reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Conning Inc reported 1.53% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Lvm Management Mi has 89,515 shares. Pinnacle Assocs Ltd owns 0.64% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 668,937 shares. Arrowgrass Cap (Us) LP reported 51,703 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Inc Ca holds 0.05% or 10,790 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt Ltd stated it has 0.49% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Moreover, First Commonwealth Financial Pa has 0.21% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 7,977 shares. Private Advisors stated it has 2.22% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Michigan-based Telemus Capital Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.22% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc, which manages about $2.79 billion and $802.97M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Edge Msci Usa Qualit Etf (QUAL) by 47,189 shares to 116,273 shares, valued at $10.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 9,047 shares in the quarter, for a total of 162,672 shares, and has risen its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.78 EPS, down 3.70% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.81 per share. PFE’s profit will be $4.34 billion for 13.70 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual EPS reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.24% negative EPS growth.