Union Pacific (UNP) Shareholder Natixis Has Trimmed Its Position by $16.85 Million as Market Value Rose; Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Has Cut Its Waters Corp. (WAT) Stake as Valuation Declined

Natixis decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 28.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Natixis sold 102,139 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 260,325 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.01M, down from 362,464 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Natixis who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $111.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $161.96. About 2.48 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC BELIEVES `COOLER HEADS WILL PREVAIL’ ON TARIFFS; 11/05/2018 – Van Eck Adds C&J. Energy Services Inc., Exits Union Pacific: 13F; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC: POSITIVE TRAIN CONTROL TWO-THIRDS IMPLEMENTED; 09/04/2018 – Mackenzie Cundill Value Exits McKesson, Cuts Union Pacific; 07/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MO; 09/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TEX; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS COAL, INTL INTERMODAL DRAGGING ON PRICING; 09/05/2018 – Forsta AP-Fonden Adds Union Pacific, Exits Enbridge Inc: 13F; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES COAL HEADWINDS ON LOW NATURAL GAS PRICES; 15/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific – 03/15/2018 08:23 AM

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Waters Corp. (WAT) by 4.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc sold 4,876 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.47% . The institutional investor held 115,938 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.18 million, down from 120,814 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Waters Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $211.89. About 473,088 shares traded. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 9.19% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 04/05/2018 – Drilling Activity for U.S. Land, Inland Waters and Gulf of Mexico All Experienced Increases in April; 02/04/2018 – Rep. Waters: Waters Mourns the Passing of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela; 17/05/2018 – VIETNAM SAYS ITS OIL AND GAS OPERATIONS ARE CONDUCTED IN WATERS ‘ENTIRELY UNDER VIETNAMESE SOVEREIGNTY’; 24/04/2018 – WATERS CORP – FOREIGN CURRENCY TRANSLATION INCREASED YEAR-OVER-YEAR SALES GROWTH BY APPROXIMATELY 5% FOR QUARTER; 24/04/2018 – CORRECT: WATERS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.59, EST. $1.55; 24/04/2018 – WATERS CORP WAT.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 2 TO 3 PCT; 04/04/2018 – NOAA Fisheries: Spring Brings Increased Right Whale Monitoring in New England Waters; 18/04/2018 – Interior Dept: Zinke Signs Secretarial Orders to Increase Recreational Opportunities on Public Lands and Waters; 28/03/2018 – Rep. Waters: Rep. Waters Announces FY2018 Appropriations Letters & Omnibus Accomplishments; 12/03/2018 – Dir Glimcher Gifts 725 Of Waters Corp

More notable recent Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why You Might Be Interested In Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Price check on rails vs. trucks – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “When Should You Buy Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Union Pacific Corporation’s (NYSE:UNP) ROE Of 34% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thomasville Bancshares invested 0.08% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Westwood Mngmt Corp Il holds 0.17% or 7,500 shares. Alpine Woods Capital Ltd Liability owns 30,200 shares. Pennsylvania Tru owns 45,302 shares. Pnc Financial accumulated 1.83 million shares. Virtu Financial Ltd stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Hightower Advisors Limited Com holds 0.32% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) or 290,225 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal accumulated 4,175 shares. Boys Arnold invested in 5,263 shares. Saturna Capital stated it has 304,842 shares. Moreover, Grandfield Dodd Ltd Liability Corp has 0.21% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 11,954 shares. Alpha Windward Limited Liability Corp holds 0.2% or 1,820 shares in its portfolio. 1,632 were reported by Caxton Assocs Lp. Mcdonald Cap Incorporated Ca has invested 7.42% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Wms Prtn holds 0.32% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) or 7,663 shares.

Natixis, which manages about $15.89B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marketaxess Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 3,568 shares to 157,353 shares, valued at $38.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (XOP) by 1.50M shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.65M shares, and has risen its stake in Lamb Weston Hldgs Inc.

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.68 billion for 16.66 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual earnings per share reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

More notable recent Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Waters Corporation (NYSE: WAT) Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results – Business Wire” on January 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “6 Underperforming Stocks in Gurus’ Portfolios – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Waters Corporation (NYSE: WAT) Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Waters Corporation (NYSE: WAT) Reports First Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Business Wire” published on April 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “When Should You Buy Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold WAT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 62.30 million shares or 8.65% less from 68.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glenmede Tru Co Na holds 0.66% or 578,330 shares. Nordea Inv Management owns 199,015 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough And holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) for 1,528 shares. Kames Capital Public Limited Co has invested 0.05% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Utd Capital Advisers Limited Liability Corporation reported 51,586 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Eqis Cap Management owns 4,051 shares. Schroder Invest Management Gru holds 0.08% or 184,621 shares. Everence Cap holds 1,646 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Independent reported 49,400 shares stake. Parametric Associates Lc reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). 96,749 are held by Natl Pension. Personal Capital Advisors stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) for 1,058 shares. Chicago Equity Prtnrs Limited reported 4,270 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Merian Global (Uk) Ltd reported 281,862 shares.

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $585.75M and $769.75M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bb&T Corp. (NYSE:BBT) by 16,450 shares to 160,440 shares, valued at $7.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paypal Holdings by 4,370 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,244 shares, and has risen its stake in Total Systems Services (NYSE:TSS).