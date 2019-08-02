Union Pacific (UNP) Shareholder National Pension Service Has Raised Its Position by $4.78 Million as Stock Rose; Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa Boosted Its Udr (UDR) Position by $4.79 Million

National Pension Service increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 3.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Pension Service bought 28,623 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 787,498 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $131.67M, up from 758,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Pension Service who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $122.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $173.5. About 241,088 shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 08/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: VALERO MARKETING AND SUPPLY COMPANY AND VALERO RAIL PARTNERS, LLC V. UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CFO SAYS TARIFFS WOULD HURT U.S. JOBS; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC HAD EXPECTED 100% IMPLEMENTATON BY YR END 2018; 06/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/06/2018 07:21 AM

Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa increased its stake in Udr Inc (UDR) by 500.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa bought 106,486 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 127,746 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.81M, up from 21,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa who had been investing in Udr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $46.09. About 130,009 shares traded. UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) has risen 24.32% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.32% the S&P500. Some Historical UDR News: 27/03/2018 UDR Announces A 4% Annualized Common Dividend Increase For 2018; 25/04/2018 – UDR SEES 2Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ 43C TO 45C, EST. 49C; 27/03/2018 – UDR BOOSTS QTR DIV TO $0.3225 FROM $0.31; EST. $0.3225; 27/03/2018 – UDR REPORTS A 4% ANNUALIZED COMMON DIV BOOST FOR 2018; 25/04/2018 – CORRECT: UDR SEES FY FFO/SHR AS ADJ $1.91 TO $1.95, EST. $1.93; 25/04/2018 – UDR INC UDR.N -SEES FY AFFO PER SHARE $1.76 TO $1.80; 25/04/2018 – UDR Inc 1Q Net $81.8M; 27/03/2018 – UDR Inc Raises Dividend to 32.25c Vs. 31c; 25/04/2018 – CORRECT: UDR SEES 2Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ 47C TO 49C, EST. 49C; 19/04/2018 – DJ UDR Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UDR)

Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa, which manages about $11.95B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 26,964 shares to 71,313 shares, valued at $2.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 240,783 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 118,908 shares, and cut its stake in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $1,004 activity.

